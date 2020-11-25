Santa's scribbling, just not sailing

Ok, so Santa Claus isn’t arriving on a shrimp boat on Friday.

It’s not the Jolly Old Elf’s fault. A special directive issued by the ABCDC (Apalachicola Bay Center for a Dashing Christmas) asked that Kris Kringle nix the tradition, and refrain from direct contact with children and adults, but instead to maintain communication by letter with all those children who want to share their Christmas wishes.

And so, in gracious deference to the wishes of the ABCDC, the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce is presenting a modified version of its annual Apalachicola Christmas Celebration, to be marked once again on the day after Thanksgiving, from 4 to 8 p.m.

The streets will be lined with luminaries and merchants will be open late, filling the downtown with holiday spirit. Look for the Grinch to make appearances throughout town that night.

“Remember that there is a mask order in the city of Apalachicola so bring your masks for going into shops,” said John Solomon, director of the chamber of commerce.

He said Santa has sent postcards to all the town’s business and restaurants for children to fill out and drop in Santa’s Mailbox at the chamber, at 17 Avenue E. “He will be writing back to each one of them,” said Solomon.

In addition, Santa Claus has posted a video with a special message to the chamber’s Facebook page.

The shrimp net Christmas tree in Riverfront Park will be lit at dusk on Friday, by Mayor Kevin Begos.

On Saturday, Nov. 28, the Apalachicola downtown, as well as Eastpoint and St. George Island, will mark Small Business Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with businesses offering all manner of gifts, foods and beverages.

Then on Saturday, Dec. 5, in front of the chamber offices and the Dixie Theatre on Avenue E, there will be the annual Holiday Fresh Market.