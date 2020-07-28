When the vote came down from the FHSAA Board of Directors on Thursday to postpone the start of fall practice to Aug. 24, Bozeman coach Jason Griffin had already handed out helmets to his players along with a practice schedule for Monday — the previously scheduled date for the first official practice of 2020.

Like several coaches in the Panhandle, Griffin was planning to begin practice this week and prepare for what he hoped would be something resembling a normal season.

Instead, it will be business as usual for the Bucks, who will continue operating as they have since starting summer workouts in June.

"I guess the best way to describe it is endless summer," Griffin said. "Fortunately, we didn’t have to shut down completely. The FHSAA is gonna allow us to continue. We’ll keep following the guidance from the district and maintain workouts and basically do the same thing we’ve been doing for the next three or four weeks depending on how things are going."

It’s not the worst-case scenario, obviously, though it’s certainly not the best either. With practice pushed back a month, it puts the regular season in potential peril and increases the likelihood of an abbreviated schedule or perhaps the elimination of the state series for 2020.

However, preparing for the fall season was going to be tricky anyway given the loss of spring practice and the current restrictions of Phase 2, so having more time to get ready isn’t necessarily the worst scenario, the Bucks coach said.

"The kids are disappointed and the coaches as well," Griffin said. "When you prepare for something and it’s altered at the last minute, that’s tough. Life is unfair, but we’ll take it as an opportunity. We missed out on spring, so a little bit of extra time to prepare is not that bad."

The FHSAA will meet again in August to determine whether to stick to the Aug. 24 start date or consider other options for how to move forward with a season.

For his part, Griffin said he favors rearranging the entire sports calendar for 2020-21 to give space not only for football to finish but for all of the winter and spring sports as well.

"If they’re gonna adjust the calendar I think they have to adjust it for all sports," Griffin said. "There may be still some overlap, but if you’re pushing football too far into basketball season, especially in 1A, it’s gonna be a serious problem. You’re gonna be asking kids, ‘hey, you gonna finish your football season or play basketball?’ It will be the same with other fall sports, with volleyball going into girls basketball, etc.

"In my mind, if you push back the start of fall sports three or four weeks you need to adjust the entire school sports calendar. It may push baseball through spring football and baseball may not end until May and even the state championship could bleed into post graduation, but those are things that have happened in the past.

"But I don’t really know what the best solution is. Every coach I talk to, it’s the same thing. We’re all just standing here with a ton of questions and nobody really has a good solution. It’s a difficult situation."

The surge in COVID-19 cases in Florida during the past month certainly has complicated plans for playing high school sports, though Griffin said he still wants to believe that the state will find a reasonable option to give athletes and coaches an opportunity to compete.

"I can’t imagine a fall without football," he said. "It’s very difficult for me to imagine that and to see these kids that have worked so hard, particularly these seniors, to lose a year of football, so I really am just cautiously optimistic that we’ll find a way to make it happen.

"At the same time, I’m not foolish enough to ignore the data and not be aware of the significance of what’s going on when we’re talking about putting kids back in the classroom and things that could potentially exacerbate it. I know we still have some things that could make this thing a little worse before it gets better, but I am cautiously optimistic that we’ll find a way to have a football season."