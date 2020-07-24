Alexus Johnson has decided to play softball on scholarship next year for the Thomas University Night Hawks.

Because of her shortened season at Chipola College this past spring due to a coronavirus closure, Johnson will enter Thomas, which is located in Thomasville, Georgia as a red-shirted freshman, with four remaining years of eligibility.

Johnson said she made her decision primarily for education reasons. The 2019 Franklin County High School grad entered Chipola College already holding an associate’s degree, and some of her course options would be limited at Chipola.

At Thomas, "I can get a bachelors and pursue a master’s and still have schooling paid for," she said. "I was trying to think of my education. I could play softball anywhere but if I wanted it paid for, I would have to transfer to a university."

Johnson said playing for the Night Hawks will likely not be as intensive and demanding as at Chipola, a junior college national champion that recruits worldwide. Thomas is an NAIA school.

"At Chipola it was 24-7, we really didn’t have a break," she said. "It’s not going to be the same level of playing. I think I’d be happy.

"I still want my education, and I still want to play softball," Johnson said. "I’ll have more time for both."

Not yet 19, she’ll be classified as a senior academically at Thomas, as she pursues a bachelor’s in business, and then possibly a masters in business administration, although she is looking at criminal justice and psychology as possible avenues as well.

"I’m still deciding," she said.

Johnson will be moving to Thomasville August 15 for the start of school, although it is still unclear when the Night Hawks will resume play.

"We’re not 100 percent sure on our fall season yet," she said.

Her teammate, Thais Uyema (see related story) has also decided to transfer, and has made tentative plans to play ball for a college in southern Louisiana.

"I may come back in January," she said. "I don’t want to risk coming from Peru from here. I don’t know when Peru will open international."