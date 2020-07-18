Four months ago, life as we knew it came to a halt as new phrases such as social distancing, safer at home and wear a mask became daily vocabulary. For roughly a dozen men in this year’s 45th annual Pritchett-Moore Men’s City Invitational it became a time to add tennis new activities to their daily routines.

"Everyone’s routines got blown up. It became the same thing every single day," said Matt Pavlick, president of GRO Marketing in Tuscaloosa. "The level of stress and things being flipped upside down was huge, and it was extremely important we had to find little things that were just enough to help you keep your level of sanity to get through what the country is going through."

Pavlick is one of six men in this year’s 2.5 doubles bracket to form a weekly tennis outing with their wives.

"It became a great way for us to escape and social distance, a good way to have that way to have a release for an hour or two, get some fresh air, exercise and compete, and to get away from the kids a little bit," Pavlick said.

When Dr. William Hollowell, Daniel Lavender, Sam Collins and Justin Hart all signed up for doubles play, Pavlick reached out to Aaron Reed to join up also, setting up three of the four 2.5 doubles teams from their group.

"It will be one of the biggest grudge matches of the tournament, and the poorest tennis played the entire tournament," joked Hollowell, a pediatric dentist in town.

But it wasn’t only this group of six. Nearly every 2.5 player’s story is the same, picking up tennis for the first time, or first time in a decade, for exercise with gyms and regular life shutdown this spring.

Pannell Lewis, a former college basketball player, played in the 2019 Pritchett-Moore in doubles action, but never in singles play. With six-month-old twins at home he said he wouldn’t have planned to participate again, "but everyone had the urge to get as much physical activity going as possible."

"It’s refreshing to take a step back and have some normalcy in life," Lewis said.

Entering the tournament became a try something new approach for some of the first-time players, while others saw an opportunity to reclaim the nerves and thrill of competition.

"There’s so many guys that reminisce about the good ole days of playing youth or high school sports. You want that feeling again, and it’s such a fantastic feeling to be out there and do that again. Even if I’d lost, I’d be so psyched to be out there competing," said Pavlick, who hadn’t competed in a tournament since his high school baseball days at Trinity Christian in Montgomery 16 years prior.

Players said they quickly realized their previous athletic ability was not much help in the Pritchett-Moore.

"I run a lot, probably 40-50 miles a week. I assumed I’d crush it. I’m in good athletic shape and no one is going to out hustle me, but it is not like getting back on a bike," Hollowell said. "It’s been tricky. I have a lot of respect for those old guys out there playing 3-4 nights a week. They don’t make mistakes."

Indian Hills golf pros Tom Farrell and Andrew Peyton also joined in at 2.5, seeing the adjustment between sports.

"It’s been a blast, but my golf habits don’t really work well with tennis," Farrell said. "I tend to keep my feet still and hit the ball high, which doesn’t work, so I’ve been finding the muscle memory again."

University of Alabama professor Ryan Moran, a former tennis athletic trainer at Michigan State University, had never played before the last few months when his community kickball season was canceled due to COVID-19. As a former baseball player, his biggest adjustment was playing an individual sport.

"I’ve never played a sport or activity where all of the pressure was on me, so it allowed me to think back to all of the athletes I worked with in the past, where they are in their sport and psychological what they have to deal with," Moran said. "I was there for fun, but it was challenging to play an individual sport with a lot of people watching."

Pavlick, who faced Moran in his first single match, said playing in Pritchett-Moore was similar to taking his final exam for his crash course of spring tennis.

Indiana Hills Director of Tennis Keith Swindoll said its been fun to see new guys enjoy the game.

"In the dog days of summer … if you can get in and survive it, you feel like you’ve run a marathon," Swindoll said. "It’s one thing to go out to a clinic and have fun and cut up, but it totally changes when you get on the court with three other people and now you’re keeping score and counting on each other. It’s hard for all of us, so for someone brand new to come out and jump into a tournament speaks to the fun vibe we have, especially at the 2.5 level."

Fun is exactly what each person says they’ve had this week, beginning with their 2.5 singles opening rounds Thursday and doubles matches Friday night.

Bobby Vinson, whose wife started him playing this spring, drove an hour and a half from Eastaboga, Alabama to enter his first tournament.

"I enjoyed it. It’s been a great place," Vinson said. "This is the only place I found that had 2.5, even though the 2.5 here is better than some of the 3.0 at other places. It was that good."

Jeff Meek, athletic trainer for University of Alabama soccer, said he appreciates the efforts made to have the tournament during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"I’m thankful people are still willing to put on events … They’ve done a good job encouraging social distancing and masks, which put the players at ease knowing we’re competing in a safe environment," Meek said. "It was a fun opportunity to get out and see how you stacked up with people."

Most all of the 2.5 players who are rookies to the sport say they already plan to return in 2021 and hope to play both singles and doubles, something Pavlick is doing this year.

"This to me is the bright moment in 2020. There’s still some positive things we can pull out and be able to get out, have fellowship and compete with a lot of reputable amazing guys in Tuscaloosa is the highlight of this down year," Pavlick said.

The tournament resumes Saturday and Sunday, with both 2.5 singles and doubles finals being played Sunday.