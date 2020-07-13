Congratulations to University of Southern Mississippi rising senior Julie Baker who captured the 88th Women’s State Amateur Championship, played at Huntsville Country Club, last week.

Baker, who was on multiple State High School Championship-winning teams for Hoover High School, shot 70 to lead all qualifiers and claim medalist honors. She then beat Anna Claire Little of Auburn, and who plays for Troy University, by 5&4 in the round of 16, then beat Midland City’s Lauren Thompson in the quarterfinals by 4&3. She faced Allison Howard of Dothan, who plays for Samford University, in Thursday’s semifinal and won 1 up, to set up the final against Elisabeth Preus who is from Auburn and plays for Troy University.

Baker was triumphant by a score of 2&1 in the final to claim the title.

"It was neck and neck all day," Baker said. "I knew that if I stayed consistent, hitting fairways and greens, it would help me win."

That it did for Baker, who holds the all-time low tournament round, with a 64, for Southern Miss. women’s golf.

And Susan West of Tuscaloosa topped Donna Lowen of Huntsville in the second Women’s State Senior Match Play Championship, winning by a score of 3&1.

Patton Kizzire Junior Classic

The Southeastern Junior Golf Tour (SJGT) conducted the Patton Kizzire Junior Classic at Indian Hills Country Club last week.

Kizzire, a two-time State Junior champion, was a former SJGT member who grew up playing at Indian Hills. He has won multiple times on the PGA Tour.

Trey Mixon of Macon, Ga. and Morgan Ellison of Peachtree City, Ga. were crowned as the overall champions in this inaugural event played July 7-8.

Mixon carded rounds 70-68 to claim the Male 16-19 division. Will Jones of Alpharetta, Ga. took second with two rounds of 70 and Parker Claxton of Claxton, Ga. finished third with 71-72.

Ellison fired 76-73 to take the Female 15-19 division. Erika Allen of Berry claimed second place with 79-75, while Katelynn Altese (78-78) of Diamondhead, Ms. was third.

The Male 14-15 division title went to Jacob Blanton of West Point, Ms. He had rounds of 68 and 71. Birmingham’s Christopher Yeilding was second with 73-71. Grant Langford (78-69) of La Fayette, Ga. won a scorecard playoff over Matthew Downing (75-72) of Oxford, Ms. for the third place award.

Mason Howell of Tallahassee, Fla. captured the Male 12-13 division after rounds of 72 and 70. Jack Childers of Helena was the runner-up with 78-72 and Jackson Skinner of Birmingham rounded out the top three with 81-76.

Tuscaloosa’s own Anna Christian Beeker was the champion of the Female 12-14 division with 79-78. Harper Anne Hinckley of McComb, Ms. was second with 88-78, while Scarlett Schremmer of Birmingham finished third with 84-83.

Ian Thompson has been writing about golf in Alabama for over 27 years. His weekly "Mr. Golf" column concentrates on golfers, golf events and people associated with the sport of interest to the Tuscaloosa and Birmingham areas. Reach him with story ideas at thompsonteesoff@gmail.com