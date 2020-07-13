The University of Alabama in Huntsville baseball program is getting another player from Etowah County.

Hokes Bluff right-handed pitcher Payton Lemons committed to the Chargers on Saturday. The upcoming senior joins Westbrook Christian catcher Will Noles as the second UAH commit from the county in an 11-day span.

"With the current situation, I really wanted to get locked up with a school I liked before the fall because you never know what’s coming up next," Lemons said. "UAH felt like a great fit for me and my family. We felt comfortable there."

Lemons received his first offer from Southern Union Community College around a month and a half ago. UAH offered not too long afterwards. He also held offers from Lawson State, Montevallo and Berry College.

He’s been working towards getting these offers for a long time.

"It’s been something I’ve worked on since I was 12 or 13 years old," Lemons said. "It’s a relief to know you’re going to get to play. But now you want to work even harder because you want to play as soon as you get there."

Lemons is looking forward to be teammates with Noles again in Huntsville.

"We played little league together when we were 9 and 10 years old," Lemons said. "Me and him have been going back and forth throughout this process. We are very good friends and looking forward to our families being able to have someone they know there."

The Hokes Bluff ace has been keeping himself busy this summer. He is playing summer ball for the West Cobb Raptors (based out of Georgia) and said his fastball has increased five miles per hour to around 87-88.

Lemons has played some tournaments in Oxford, but mostly in the Atlanta area against big-time school commits.

"That kind of competition is very good to play against," he said. "You definitely see what you got. Then when you come back over and play school ball, you’re very prepared."

Taking the mound has felt a bit different this summer after his junior season was cut short unexpectedly because of the coronavirus.

"Getting back on the mound was a great feeling," Lemons said. "Getting back out to compete again and fight for your guys. It’s definitely made me not take anything for granted."