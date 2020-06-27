A couple of Etowah County baseball players’ high school careers prematurely ended, but there still are plenty more games to be played for both.

Gadsden City’s Paden New and Hokes Bluff’s Caleb McGinnis will be playing collegiate baseball. New will attend Bethel University in McKenzie, Tennessee, while McGinnis will head to Southern Union Community College.

Both had a signing party at Buffalo Wild Wings on Tuesday night along with Oxford’s Dawson Winningham (Southern Union) and Chase McQuagge of Hillsboro, Georgia (Young Harris College).

New committed to Bethel just before the start of the 2020 baseball season and didn’t get a chance to have a signing party before COVID-19 caused schools to shutdown.

"It was great to get a little bit of recognition," New said. "I’m not one to be center of attention. I don’t like that. But it was cool to see some former teammates and a lot of friends and family that came there. And to sign with some guys I’ve played with before was a good experience, too."

New and McGinnis played travel ball with each other for NEXTLVL Sports Institute in Georgia. McGinnis was able to have his signing day at Hokes Bluff in the fall.

"I’m just excited to play baseball again," McGinnis said. "I’m glad I have the opportunity."

McGinnis eventually wants to go to Auburn University to become an architect. New is undecided on a major but said he’s been thinking about physical therapy, dentistry or criminal justice.