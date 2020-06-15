MATHEWS — Central Lafourche is bringing back a former leader as its new head boys basketball coach.

The Trojans have selected Henry Latten as their new head boys basketball coach this morning. He was one of five candidates for the position.

The hiring was confirmed by Central Lafourche principal Chris Arnold this morning.

"We are excited that Coach Latten will be returning to CL," Arnold said. "He definitely brings a lot of experience to the table and we are looking forward to having him make a positive impact on campus and in our community."

Latten, a 20-plus year coaching veteran, has had various coaching stints on the high school and middle school levels, including at Slidell High, Covington High, St. Augustine-New Orleans as assistant boys basketball coach under his mentor in Bernard Griffith, Belle Chasse and East Jefferson (girls basketball). He has recently worked as an athletic director and football coach at Worley Middle School in Westwego.

Latten, a New Orleans native and 1991 St. Augustine High of New Orleans graduate, led Central Lafourche’s boys basketball team from 2002-04.

"With his past experience at CL, it’s definitely a jump start for the transition," Arnold said.

Latten said he is thrilled to return to the bayou and coach the Trojans.

"I’m very excited to be back at Central Lafourche," Latten said. "It’s a big transition. This time I come with a full support team with me and my three daughters (Lauren, Mallory and Shelby Latten) and my family. I come with a personal support group and I come back to a community that has embraced me. I’m just ready to hit the road running and get these boys together to build a legacy that will last a long time."

Latten helped the Trojans reach the Class 5A state quarterfinals during the 2004 season.

In 2004, Central Lafourche had a 26-10 record that season but lost a close contest to Brother Martin and future NBA player DJ Augustin, 57-54, during a quarterfinal playoff game in New Orleans. Many of Latten’s players on that 2004 team included Jarvis Wilson, Kedric Wilson, Brandon Hill, Delwin Sylvester and Mark Washington.

Latten said he was a young 29-year-old coach in 2004. Now at age 46, he is excited to lead a new crop of Trojans basketball players into the future.

"I’m a passionate person already," Latten said. "I have a high passion level for basketball and developing young men. When some people wake up at 5 a.m., I’m up at 4 a.m. My focus is totally different. My basic fundamentals for basketball are still the same. My fundamentals come from St. Aug as an assistant coach for Coach Griffith. We’re going to play defense. We’re going to be hard-nosed. We’re going to be extremely well-disciplined. We’re going to build a brand of basketball for when you play Central Lafourche, you know you’re in for a dog fight."

Latten will try to continue Central Lafourche’s recent success in boys basketball. He will replace former Trojans coach Mark Sanders, who stepped down after seven seasons on the job.

Sanders led Central Lafourche to a 17-14 record and a trip to the Class 5A state playoffs last season.

Sanders helped turn Central Lafourche’s basketball program into an annual contender during the past seven years. He had a 128-80 record with the Trojans and won district championships during the 2015 and 2018 seasons. Sanders’ 2015 team was the first to win a district championship at Central Lafourche since 1975.

In 2016, Sanders guided Central Lafourche to the Class 5A state quarterfinals, where it fell to East Ascension. It was the Trojans’ first quarterfinal appearance since the 2003-04 season.

Latten said he wants to continue building up the Trojans basketball program from where Sanders left it.

"He’s (Sanders) a very well organized, disciplined and highly knowledgeable coach," Latten said. "I’m just going to take wherever he left off and take it a little further. I’m going to push these guys academically. My main goal and my main focus is not only winning basketball. It’s going to be a small project of all the other things we’re going to do. We’re going to create good citizens. That’s my number one thing. We’re going to create some guys that when they graduate from CL in 2-4 years, they are going to be productive citizens. If we accomplish that, we’ll win basketball games in the process."

It marks the end of two major coaching searches for Central Lafourche in recent weeks.

The school picked White Castle’s Aaron Meyer as its new football coach on Thursday. He will replace Keith Menard, who left for the head coaching job Assumption earlier this month.