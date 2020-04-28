After eight seasons, Anthony Paine has decided to resign as head football coach and head powerlifting coach at Assumption High School.

Paine confirmed his resignation to The Courier and Daily Comet this morning. He resigned on Monday evening. He said his decision was based on personal reasons to leave his job as coach.

“After extended time with family during the (coronavirus) crisis, we feel a change was needed in our lives,” Paine said.

Assumption principal Jessica Thibodeaux confirmed Paine’s resignation and wished him the best as he leaves the school.

“We regretfully accepted his resignation,” Thibodeaux said. “We are sad to lose him, however, we respect the decision for himself and his family.”

Thibodeaux said Assumption started its search for a new head football coach on Tuesday. The school will accept applications for the next three weeks before conducting interviews and naming a new head football coach. Thibodeaux said interested applicants can apply by sending her a copy of their resumé to jthibodeaux@assumptionschools.com. All applicants must hold a valid Louisiana Teaching Certificate and meet the requirements listed in the Louisiana Standards for State certification of school personnel. The deadline to apply is May 21.

“We’re hoping that we find the right man for the job that will continue to build the program that we’ve already had that has been successful and bring some new ideas to it as well,” Thibodeaux said.

Paine had success during his eight-year tenure as both head football coach and head powerlifting coach.

Paine complied a 53-37 record with the Mustangs in eight seasons and he led Assumption to four district titles in the last five seasons. His overall coaching record is 72-51.

In 2019, he led Assumption's football team to 10-2 overall record with a trip to the Class 4A second-round playoffs.

Under Paine, Assumption has one of the state’s top boys’ powerlifting teams. The Mustangs have won Division II state titles in four of the last five seasons, including two straight titles in recent years. They were on track to win another state powerlifting title before the coronavirus forced the LHSAA to cancel the state championship meet this year.

Before becoming a head coach, Paine was a former student-athlete and assistant football coach at Assumption.

Thibodeaux said Paine was a great coach and leader for his athletes.

“He’s been a huge impact on Assumption High School, not just for the football program, but of course the powerlifting program that he built up from scratch,” Thibodeaux said. “He started the powerlifting program. He was an advocate for Assumption High School, our students and our athletes. He has helped in anyway we’ve ever asked him for.”