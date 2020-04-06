Last year he did well on the track, better than most.

This year, however, due to the coronavirus that has pushed pause on the sports world, eighth grader Maddax Fayard at Destin Middle School might not have the chance to show what he actually can do.

Last year, Fayard took first in the 400 meter dash at the Okaloosa County 1A Track and Field meet and was also part of the 4 x 400 relay team that took first at county and third at state.

“I’m always looking to improve at any sport I play,” said Fayard, a multi-sport athlete.

In football this past season, Fayard had an outstanding game against the Lewis Falcons when he scored four out of five times he touched the ball.

He had two rushes for 45 and 54 yards for touchdowns. He also had two catches, one for 7 yards and then a big one for 45 yards and the score. His other touchdown came later on a pick-six that he ran back for a 40-yard score.

As for basketball, Fayard scored in double-digits more times than not. Playing guard, Fayard scored 22 points against Pryor as well as 19 against the Davidson Panthers and 17 against Bruner to name a few.

Here’s a question and answer The Log did with Fayard to give you a little insight into the young athlete and what he’s been up too in recent weeks while social distancing.

Q&A

What sports have you lettered in at Destin Middle?

Football, basketball, and track.

Which sport is your favorite and why?

For me, my favorite sport has always been the one that is just beginning because I am always looking to improve at any sport I play.

Who are you social distancing with? Has this strengthened the family bond?

I have been social distancing with my family and it has really allowed us to grow closer with each other. It is really enjoyable to be quarantined in Destin because of the amazing weather and beautiful sunsets.

What do you miss most about being at school?

I really miss seeing my friends, it is not the same to be able to text and call them as it is to be able to hang out at middle school.

What’s your favorite subject in school?

I would have to say history because I really enjoy learning about America’s past.

If you could look into a crystal ball and could see the future, what do you see the track and field team accomplishing this season if they get to finish it?

Our goal as a team was to win county and qualify for state in every event we could.

Did you have any personal goals for track and field season? If so what would they be?

My goal was to qualify for state in every event I ran.

Out of all the postponements and cancellations between pro and college, what sport do you miss the most and why?

I miss March Madness the most because of the thrilling match ups and close finishes.

What does a world without sports look like to you?

It is definitely a lot less thrilling, but it is a good time to look into new hobbies.

How are you staying active?

I enjoy long bike rides during the sunset, and fun workouts to keep up strength and stamina.

Have you seen any good movies? Or played any great video games?

With most of my time away from online school I like to watch old March Madness highlights.

How are you staying busy?

To keep from being bored I like to sharpen my fundamentals in my sports and begin to try new hobbies.

What’s your favorite go-to snack?

I like to have a bowl of mixed fruit and a protein bar.

What kind of advice would you give your fellow teammates during this pandemic?

Stay safe, clean, and try new things to keep from being bored.