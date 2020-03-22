Whether it’s on the football field or the basketball court, Etowah’s Trent Davis excels in both.

The Blue Devils’ season came to an end much earlier than expected, but the junior guard still filled up the stat sheet.

Davis was named The Gadsden Times’ All-Etowah County boys basketball player of the year after totaling 17.4 points (second highest in Etowah County), 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

It came against stout competition as Etowah (9-14) played Class 6A Northeast Regional semifinalist Albertville twice, 4A runner-up Talladega, 3A regional semifinalist Plainview, 1A Southeast Regional finalist Cornerstone, 2A Westbrook Christian (20-13) twice, 7A Gadsden City three times, along with being in 5A, Area 12 with Alexandria and Southside, both of which finished with winning records.

Southside’s Chad Holderfield was named coach of the year. The Panthers (17-12) finished with a winning season for the first time since 2013-14.

Southside finished runner-up to Alexandria in the area, then went on to narrowly fall at Springville, 44-42, in the 5A sub-regionals.

Southside beat Sardis to win the Etowah County basketball tournament that features the six teams in the county school system.

Joining Davis on the all-county first team:

Evan Delp, Coosa Christian — The junior led Etowah County in scoring with 20.9 points per game. He averaged a double-double with 10.7 rebounds. Delp added 1.7 assists, 2.4 steals and four blocks each outing.

Chris Lengyel, Southside — The junior played a key role in Southside’s first winning season in six years. He tallied 14.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists. Lengyel shot 38.5 percent from three and 45.4 percent from the field.

Cade Phillips, Westbrook Christian — The 6-foot-8 freshman tallied 11.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game.

Trey Woods, Gadsden City — If the Titans needed a bucket, Woods likely had the ball in his hands. Woods totaled 10.9 points and 3.4 assists per game. He led the Titans to their second consecutive championship in the Gadsden Area Christmas Classic, the tournament that featured all 10 teams in Etowah County.

All-County second team

Cole Contris, Glencoe — The senior totaled 11.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals to help the Yellow Jackets to the 3A sub-regional.

Jacob Hopper, Sardis — The South Alabama football signee shot 55 percent from the field. The senior compiled 12 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

Nick Lewis, Gaston — The junior tallied 14.3 points, 5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 5.1 steals per game.

DeMarcus Macon, Gadsden City — The junior averaged 9.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest.

Colton Morrison, Southside — The senior put up 11 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and shot 34.6 percent from 3-point. Morrison hit a half-court buzzer beater to eliminate Etowah in the area tournament. It was Southside’s first win over Etowah since 2014.

Honorable mention: Deontae Ford, Coosa Christian; Jay Lawson, Gadsden City; Andrew Lockridge, Westbrook Christian; Eli Pearce, West End.

