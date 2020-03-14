After a rocky start, the Lady Seahawks varsity softball team has evened its record at 3-3.

Franklin County traveled to Port St. Joe Tuesday night, and came home with a 24-11 victory to even their district record at 2-2.

On Friday night at Bozeman, Scott Collins’ squad downed the Lady Bucks 8-4, led by sophomore Ariel Andrews and freshman Kylah Ross, who had three hits each ,

Sophomores Brooklyn O'Neal and Sage Brannan had two hits apiece, while eighth grader Taylor Mallon, junior Abby Johnson and senior Jaylin Charles each had a hit.

Charles picked up the win on the mound by throwing four complete innings, giving up seven hits and one run with four strikeouts. Brannan got the save by hurling the final three innings, giving up three runs on four hits with three strikeouts.

“We have the youngest team we've had in my seven years here, but these girls have talent, good attitudes and a good work ethic,” said Collins. “If we keep improving, I think we have a chance to earn a playoff spot by the end of the season, and the future is very bright."

This year's varsity squad also includes junior Kenlea Stephens, eighth graders Alexcia McNar and JoJo Escobar, and seventh graders Sarah Ham, Ryan Brown, and Kaylyn McNair.

The team opened this spring’s play on Feb. 15 in a pre-season tourney at Arnold, which featured three-inning pre-season scrimmages. The girls defeated Holmes and lost to Mosley, but neither game figures in the standings.

At home Feb. 18, the team lost a non-conference game 5-1 to North Bay Haven Academy. Then on Friday, Feb. 21 at home against Wewahitchka, the Lady Seahawks were shelled 13-2 by their district rivals.

Franklin County managed only a pair of runs in the third, while Wewa for three in the top of that inning, and then six in the fourth, and four in the fifth.

The Lady Seahawks got its first win of the year on Feb. 27 at Blountstown, an 18-5 victory.

Franklin County spotted the home team three runs in the bottom of the first, and then exploded for four in the fourth, for a brief lead that was snatched away in the bottom of that inning when Blountstown scored two more for a 5-4 bulge.

But Collins’ squad was relentless, scoring two in the top of the fifth, seven in the sixth and five in the seventh to come home with a 13-run victory.

Wewahitchka exerted its dominance in an away game March 3, when it won 18-1 for its second district win over the Lady Hawks.

On March 5, the home game against Chiles was postponed until Thursday, March 26.