The NJCAA announced Friday it would suspend all spring athletic competition, including baseball and softball, through April 3 amid public health concerns regarding the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The move comes one day after, Northwest Florida State announced it would suspend spring competitions until at least March 28 in conjunction with an FCSAA recommendation.

The Raider baseball and softball teams had six games scheduled between Friday and March 28, and the directive from the NJCAA will knock two additional baseball games and four additional softball games off the schedule.

Whether those games will be rescheduled will be announced at a later date.

"These steps are in line with other athletic associations across the country," Raider Athletic Director Ramsey Ross said in a press release Thursday.

"We are looking forward to resuming our springs sports next month. As of now, the main focus is to keep our student athletes safe and healthy. I'd like to commend our student athletes for handling this adverse situation in such a classy and professional manner."

The Division I and Division II men’s and women’s basketball championships remain postponed until April 20.

Ranked fifth in the country, the Northwest Florida State College women’s basketball team was set to begin its quest for a national championship as a No. 3 seed against either 14th-seeded Odessa or 19th-seeded Chattanooga State at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas.

Additionally, the NJCAA announced it would extend the hardship season completion ruling to 60%, which means “Should teams cancel their season before the limit is reached, student-athletes will not be charged a year of eligibility.” The amount of Letters of Intent available to schools will also be increased during the 2020-2021 school year, pending Eligibility Committee review.

“Our goal is to look after the safety and security of all involved, while also still providing a pathway to allow opportunities for our student-athletes and the ability to compete for a national championship,” the NJCAA said.