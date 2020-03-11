The Franklin County High School varsity baseball team got its second win of the year at home against Munroe Friday, as three pitchers combined for a 3-0 no-hit shutout.

“In this game we pitched very, very well as sophomore Gage Boone, freshman Chase Crum and sophomore Will Varnes combined for a complete game no-hit shutout,” said Coach Kevin Cox, whose team raised its record to 2-6, and 0-1 in district play.

Boone started the game and after pitching out of a first inning jam, settled down and went four innings. He then turned it over to Crum who went 2 2/3 innings before allowing Varnes to come in and get the last batter swinging with runners at first and second.

“Never can say it enough about how much this team competes,” said Cox. “Not always the prettiest team but these kids come to play every game.”

Seahawk scoring came in the fourth when freshman Wyatt Abercrombie doubled to right and advanced to third on a wild pitch. He eventually scored on freshman Evan Stanley’s ground out.

In the fifth, the Seahawks tacked on two more. Senior Zach Odom was hit by pitch to lead it off, then was followed up by a sophomore Larry Winchester single to right that allowed him to advance to third.

Winchester stole second, and Odom scored on Varnes’ ground out making it 2-0, followed later by a Winchester score to make it 3-0.

“From there it was all defense and excellent pitching to finish the game.,” said Cox.

On March 3, the team endured a 5-1 loss at Liberty County, when the game was called in the fourth due to rain.

“In this game we came out swinging the bat very well, with a lot of well-hit balls,” said Cox. “We only scored one run but had opportunities to score five or six over the four innings of play. The rain came in the bottom of the fourth and we had to call the game.

“Defensively it was the walks that hurt us as we only surrendered two hits but one of them came with the bases loaded and plated three runs,” said Cox.

Winchester, Varnes, Odom and freshman Jordan Olson all had hits in the game.

The team most a 2-1 heartbreaker at Bozeman Tuesday night, in a district match-up against an undefeated team perennially ranked in the top of Class 1A.

The Seahawks are at Port St. Joe Friday, in another district game, followed by hosting Altha Tuesday in a non-conference contest. On Wednesday they travel to Vernon for another district contest.