Monday, March 9

HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING

Central Catholic vs. Ellender at Bowl South in Houma (boys and girls)

Terrebonne vs. South Terrebonne at Bowl South in Houma (boys and girls)

Central Lafourche vs. H.L Bourgeois at Creole Lanes in Houma (boys and girls)

Morgan City at South Lafourche at Creole Lanes in Houma (boys)

Vandebilt Catholic vs. Houma Christian School at Creole Lanes in Houma (boys and girls)

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

South Terrebonne at John Ehret, 4 p.m.

Grand Isle at Houma Christian, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Covenant Christian Academy at Assumption, 4 p.m.

Denham Springs at H.L. Bourgeois, 4 p.m.

Belle Chasse at St. James, 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tulane at American Athletic Conference Tournament at Uncasville, Conn.

Tuesday, March 10

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Walker at H.L. Bourgeois, 3:30 p.m.

South Lafourche at Houma Christian, 4 p.m.

New Iberia at Thibodaux, 6 p.m.

Terrebonne at Newman, 6 p.m.

Plaquemine at Vandebilt Catholic, 6 p.m.

Central Lafourche at Berwick, 6 p.m.

Assumption at St. James, 6 p.m.

Covenant Christian Academy at Erath, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

St. James at Patterson, 4 p.m.

Thibodaux at Vandebilt Catholic, 4 p.m.

E.D. White Catholic at Berwick, 4:30 p.m.

Holden at Central Lafourche, 5 p.m.

Assumption at East Ascension,

Houma Christian School at Delcambre, 5:30 p.m.

South Terrebonne vs. St. Amant at Nicholls, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lamar at Tulane, 6:30 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Nicholls, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

South Alabama at LSU, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS

Richmond at Nicholls, 2 p.m.