Franklin County High School’s new football coach, David Strunk, approved in January by the school board as the school’s newest physical education teacher, will be treated to a meet-and-greet breakfast this Friday morning.

Strunk, together with his family, plans to appear before the school board at this Thursday, Feb. 27 meeting.

Strunk, who is coming from Bardstown, Kentucky, will be in town for a few days to secure housing and meet with coaching staff. While he has prior commitments to complete back home, he looks forward to joining Seahawk Nation full time in April. His wife, also an educator, will join the high school wing in the fall.

School administrators have planned a Meet & Greet breakfast for Friday, Feb. 28 and would like the opportunity for parents and community members to come out and get to know Coach Strunk.

The breakfast will be from 7:30 to 10 a.m. in the FCS Media Center.