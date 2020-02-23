NAPOLEONVILLE – It was the ultimate reward for the Assumption Mustangs after winning the District 8-4A title.

Just moments after beating rival Ellender 63-49 in a special tiebreaker game to determine the first-place district champion on Saturday, Assumption head coach Derek Szush brought out a ladder and set it up under one of the basketball goals in the Mustangs’ home gym.

With their home fans cheering them on, every Mustang player took turns climbing the ladder and cutting off a piece of the net to celebrate a district championship season.

Assumption closed out the regular season with a 29-7 overall record, a 10-1 mark in district and a No. 4 ranking in the latest Class 4A state power ratings.

Szush said it was a moment to recognize the team’s accomplishments up to this point as they head into the Class 4A state playoffs next week. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association will release its state playoff brackets in all classifications and divisions on Monday.

"This is a big accomplishment," Szush said. "Let these kids enjoy it. Let them be kids. I told the kids you’ve got one more net to cut down. It got be before you go to McNeese (for the AllState Sugar Bowl/LHSAA state basketball tournament). You still got one more. You still have bigger goals."

Assumption guard Jaden Tyler, who led all scorers with 18 points, said cutting down the nets was a special moment for the Mustangs.

"It felt good," Tyler said. "We don’t have to share the district championship. It was like a regular game for us. We were ready and prepared for it."

Assumption forward Brandon Carter, who added 16 points, said the Mustangs are on a mission this season.

"We’re trying to go all the way," Carter said. "I believe that and I know my team believes it too. We’re trying to cut one more net down and win a championship."

The Mustangs had to overcome a slow start against Ellender if they wanted to win the district.

The Patriots used their defensive pressure to take a 13-4 lead after the first quarter.

The Mustangs got it together in the second quarter, going on a 25-10 run to take a 29-23 advantage at halftime.

After going scoreless in the first quarter, Tyler exploded for 10 points in the second quarter to lead the charge.

"After that second time out, Coach Derek got on us," Tyler said. "He said we were playing too slow. We just stepped it up."

"We had to talk through it," Carter said about the slow start. "We settled down and got it together."

Szush said Assumption’s press defense got it going after a slow start.

"We came out extremely flat. Ellender came out with a lot of momentum. They were ready to play," Szush said. "In the second quarter, we tried to get out and press them a little bit more because we’ve had some success with our press in the last couple of games, but if you can’t score, you can’t press. We couldn’t score much in that first quarter and then we finally settled in and got a couple of baskets on the backend of their pressure. We were able to get some momentum going out of it."

In the third quarter, Assumption continued to press and score, getting 3-pointers from Carter, Laron Truehill and Damon Bailey (nine points) to take a 39-25 lead over Ellender with 4 minutes left in the period.

Ellender (15-13 overall) tried its best to fight back. After Armaj Harvey nailed a corner 3-pointer, Dionjahe Thomas made several free throws to trim Assumption’s lead to 42-37 with 38.2 seconds left in the third. Thomas took a hard intentional foul from Assumption’s Ashton Tyler and was knocked to the floor while driving to the basket, but he remained in the game and made several foul shots to cut the lead.

But in the final seconds of the third quarter, the Mustangs got baskets from Baily and Jaylon Blackmon to go up 46-37 at the end of the period.

The Patriots used a 3-pointer from Preston Bourda and a free throw by Harvey to cut the lead to 51-43, but the Mustangs answered every time with quick baskets by Jaden Tyler and Carter. Assumption closed the game on a 17-12 run to seal the win.

Ellender coach Cornell Scott said the Patriots struggled to keep up their hot play after the first quarter.

"Coming off of a game from (Friday's win versus South Terrebonne) and playing with the same intensity, I knew it was going to be kind of tough for us, but my guys did well in the first half with the energy and momentum," Scott said. "We relaxed and had some miscues defensively, so they got some open shots that they shouldn’t have gotten."

Tahj Lagarde led Ellender with 12 points, while Thomas scored 11 points. Thomas played most of the game in foul trouble by picking up three fouls before halftime. Bourda scored nine for Ellender.

Scott said the Patriots ran out of steam in the second half. They have several players out with injuries and have a small bench. The loss snapped Ellender’s seven-game win streak to close out the regular season.

"We didn’t have our legs under us. A couple of kids went out hurt, so we’re still battling some injuries," Scott said. "In a game like this, you really don’t want to get hurt going into the playoffs, so we kind of played it a little safe. We saw where we could’ve put a little pressure on them. We got some turnovers and some easy baskets, but we just missed some more easy ones we should’ve got."

Both teams entered Saturday’s special tiebreaker game with 9-1 records in district play. The coaches tried to play the game at a neutral gym but couldn’t reach any agreements with other area schools. Assumption got to host the game after winning a coin toss between the two schools. The game got intense and physical at times.

Szush said he thinks the playing the tiebreaker game will pay off for both teams in the playoffs.

"It was a competitive game. Both teams took it serious," Szush said. "Everybody that played on the court tonight was playing for something. Everybody that stepped on the court obviously gave their effort. It got a little chippy but that’s playoff basketball almost. Why play district if you’re not going to compete to win it. That was kind of our message to the kids. Our kids would’ve been devastated if they didn’t play this game. They wanted to play."

SATURDAY’S BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL CAPSULE

H.L. BOURGEOIS 64, E.D. WHITE CATHOLIC 59

At Thibodaux, Deondre’ Buggage led the Braves (26-7 overall) with 10 points in the nondistrict win.

E.D. White led 10-6 after the first quarter. H.L. Bourgeois led 27-21 at halftime, and E.D. White led 36-34 at the end of the third quarter.

Renard Burdis, Cameron Douglas and Logan Schwab all scored nine points each for the Braves and Demarcus Singleton had eight points.

Ethan Soignet led the Cardinals (24-5 overall) with 23 points, while Quinn Strander had 19 points and Mason Lawless had eight points.