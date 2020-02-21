LAS VEGAS -- Deontay Wilder doesn’t shy away from the fact he’s got a powerful right hand. The Tuscaloosa WBC heavyweight champ is quick to remind everyone of his devastating power.

"I truly realized my power during my current knockout streak,” he said during a press conference ahead of Saturday’s heavyweight rematch with Tyson Fury. “I looked at my record and realized I was running through guys and knocking them out. You don't just go in and knock a human out based on will, you really have to have the power to do so, and through that I realized I had something different. I am just applying my service to my greatness and I am going to use my power up until I can't use it anymore."

Fury is aware of it, too. He felt that power twice during their first bout, knocking him to the canvas in a bout in December of 2018 that resulted in a draw.

"He's going to try to and the right hand. If I'm stupid enough to get hit with it, I deserve to lose,” Fury said. “I hit the floor last time, but I showed that I'm truly a fighting man. If he can't finish me, I'm going to eat him up.”

Fury will put those words to the test Saturday at the MGM Grand. And Wilder isn’t biting on Fury’s kind words about the WBC heavyweight’s power.

"I don't believe anything Fury says,” Wilder said. “I think he is just trying to butter me up and use a lot of mind games. He did that in the first fight to try and steal rounds, so we were lucky that we had experienced judges that weren't influenced by that. I am not concerned with what I says, I am more focused on what he does. I am a man of action."

Wilder might want to think about using his left hand on Saturday. Fury was cut above his right eye in his fight against a few months ago and the fight could have been stopped if the bleeding continued. If Wilder can re-open that cut it could be the end for Fury.

"The biggest puncher who ever lived should have to problem opening my cut up,” Fury said. “He could not keep me down in the 12th round, so now I want to see if he is able to get up off the floor. I don't think he has the guts to get up."