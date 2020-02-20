The Seahawk middle school baseball team lost for the first time this season, but it didn’t take long to right the ship.

After losing 5-0 Feb. 11 at Blountstown, the Seahawks downed Hosford two days later and then avenged the Blountstown loss at home Tuesday, with a 6-1 victory.

In their first loss of the year, eighth grader Cody Abercrombie went 1 for 3 and ABC eighth grader Logan Bentley went 1 for 2.

Coach Dakota Tillis said eighth grader Brayden McCall had a really good outing on the mound, giving up just three earned runs while striking out six over the course of four innings. “We couldn't ever get our bats rolling enough to help him out,” said the coach.

On Feb. 13 at home, the team downed Hosford 5-2 at home to improve to 3-1 on the regular season.

Eighth grader Will Luberto was 1 for 1 with a pair of walks, while McCall was 1 for 2 with a run batted in. Abercrombie smacked a double in his one time at bat, while he walked twice and drove in two runs. Eighth grader Logan Bentley and Odom each were 1 for 3

Abercrombie got the start and the win on the mound, striking out 13 over five innings, and giving up just two hits.

On Tuesday at home, the Seahawks avenged the Blountstown loss to go 4-1 on the year.

“It was a 1-2 game going into the fourth inning and we kept scratching and clawing and was able to get a few more runs to secure the win,” said Tillis. “This team has a lot of heart and fight in them. I was really proud of the way they kept battling, especially against a really good Blountstown team.

Abercrombie: was 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs, while eighth grader Chase Millender was 1 for 3 with a pair of runs batted in, Odom 2 for 2, and eighth grader Alex Sterling 1 for 1.

Sterling got the start and pitched two scoreless innings while collecting three strikeouts. Abercrombie finished the game, pitching three innings while collecting seven strikeouts.