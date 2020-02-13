Daycie Theriot has officially found her home after graduating from Terrebonne High this spring.

The Lady Tigers volleyball player signed her letter of intent to Louisiana College for next season, fulfilling a dream to continue her career to the next level.

"It’s very nerve-racking and stressful," Theriot said. "But it’s exciting."

The Wildcats are still a relatively new program, having only begun competing in 2016 under coach Brittany Salloum.

Louisiana College finished last season with a record of 3-22, competing in Division III of the NCAA.

But Theriot said she fell in love with the Louisiana College campus and the strong commitment to academics.

"They have a great campus and they’re more about academics than athletics," she said.

Theriot played a little bit of everything at Terrebonne, including her primary spot as a setter.

Lady Tigers volleyball coach Craig Hamner said seeing Theriot moving on to play in college acts as important inspirations for younger teammates who have similar dreams of reaching the next level.

Theriot helped lift Terrebonne to a 29-14 record last season and a trip the Division I playoffs as the No. 11 seed.

"It’s great," Hamner said. "Daycie has been a four-year player for us. She’s going in with a lot of knowledge and she’s going to help that program. She’s going to step right in and get a lot of playing time."