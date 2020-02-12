The Franklin County Seahawks varsity boys basketball team, fresh off two big wins, will have their work cut out for them Friday night, as they take on undefeated regular season district champ Crossroad Academy in the Class 1A District 4 semifinals at Bozeman.

The Seahawks, under the direction of Coach Kameron Ashabranner, closed out their regular season Feb. 7 with a 65-52 victory at Wakulla, opening up a 22-9 first quarter lead over the War Eagles and then hanging tough for the 13-point victory.

Four players were in double digits, led by junior Eden Brathwaite with 17 points, as he downed 8 of his 16 field goal tries. Junior Isaac Robinson scored 14, hitting 6 of 13 from the field, while senior Grady Escobar had 11, draining 3 of his 5 three-point tries, and sophomore Jerymiah Stevens had 10, hitting 4 of 5 attempts from the field.

Senior Ayden Pearson scored eight, and led the team with 13 rebounds and two steals. Senior Isaiah Decoursey nailed a trey, and senior Keondre Sewell had two points.

As a team, the Seahawks hit 5 of 12 free throws, and collected 35 rebounds. Brathwaite led with 8 assists.

After closing out the regular season at 13-6, the Seahawks opened post-season play at home Tuesday night with a 93-42 demolishing of the Liberty County Bulldogs.

Blountstown downed Bozeman 59-49 in their tourney opener, setting up a semi-final matchup Friday night against Port St. Joe, which crushed Wewahitchka 78-46 in their tourney opener.