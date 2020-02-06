The Gulf Coast men‘s and women’s basketball teams lost both ends of a doubleheader to Tallahassee on Wednesday night, with both results making the top of the Panhandle Conference standings a bit more crowded.

The No. 4 Lady Commodores (18-3 overall, 5-3 in the conference) had their most paltry offensive performance of the season in a 52-42 loss, shooting just 27.1 percent from the field for the game and going 3 of 26 from the 3-point line.

Gulf Coast was also just 1 of 5 at the free throw line and was outrebounded 51-36.

Tallahassee (12-10, 3-5) led 29-20 at halftime and pushed the lead out to as much as 19 points in the third quarter.

Sedayjha Payne led the Eagles with 15 points and 13 rebounds, while Kyra Smith added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

D‘Asia Gregg was the only Gulf Coast player in double figures with 10 points on 5 of 14 shooting, with Naomi Mbandu adding nine points.

The Lady Commodores dropped back to a three-way tie for first place at 5-3 alongside Chipola and Northwest Florida State.

The men‘s game featured the two top teams in the Panhandle, with No. 15 Tallahassee (22-4, 6-2) taking an 89-71 victory over No. 12 Gulf Coast (19-5, 6-2).

Gulf Coast withstood a hot-shooting first half by TCC to keep it close at 41-38 at halftime, but the Eagles became an inferno in the second half, shooting 66.6 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from the 3-point line after the break.

The Commmodores trailed by just two after a basket by Jacolbey Owens made it 58-56 with 10:36 remaining, but the Eagles went on a 10-0 run capped by an up-and-under layup by Daivon Stephens with just over eight minutes to play.

Gulf Coast got two quick buckets in response from Cam Holden and Grant Howard, but El Ellis answered with a 3-pointer and a baseline drive for a layup to make it 73-60 with 6:25 to play.

Ellis finished with 17 points and 10 assists, while Eric Hester scored a game-high 22 points on 6 of 9 shooting from the 3-point line.

DeAndre Gholston added 12 points off the bench.

Holden was the top scorer for Gulf Coast with 19 points and six rebounds, with Travon Mayo adding 11 points.

Sophomore point guard KK Godwin returned to action after missing the previous seven games with a broken hand and scored eight points in 18 minutes off the bench.

Gulf Coast will be back on the road Saturday for games against Northwest Florida State.