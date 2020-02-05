After downing Liberty County in an away game 45-30 on Jan. 14, the Lady Seahawk varsity girls have hit a rough patch, losing five of their last seven to go 8-14 on the season.

In the 45-30 win over Liberty, the team was led by 13 points from freshman Tyasia Yarrell, 10 points from senior Hannah Sweet, 8 by senior Honesti Williams, 6 from senior Jamela Ray, 4 by sophomore Kylah Ross, and 2 each from senior Janacia Bunyon and freshman Lexi McNair-Martin.

Ray and freshman Skylar Johnson led with 6 rebounds each.

On Jan. 17 at Bozeman, Rob Wheetley’s team fell 44-38 to the Lady Bucks, after Bozeman erased a Lady Seahawk lead going into the last stanza, and outscored their opponents 15-6 to win the game.

Sweet led the team with 18 points, with 8 for Williams, 6 for Bunyon, 3 for freshman Tariah Jones, 2 from Johnson and 1 from Ross.

Williams led with 8 rebounds, with Johnson snaring 7.

At home Jan. 23, Franklin County swamped Wewahitchka 58-26, led by Sweet’s 17 points and Williams’ 15.

Yarrell put in 12, Ray 4, and Bunyon, McNair-Martin, Johnson and sophomore Ariel Andrews each adding 2.

Williams and Ray each grabbed 6 rebounds, and Yarrell 5, to lead the team.

At home Jan. 25, the Lady Hawks lost 58-20 to Port St. Joe, scoring just 1 point in the third quarter.

Franklin County was lead by 7 points from Yarrell, 4 each from Bunyon and Williams, and 2 each by Andrews and Ray.

Williams had 4 rebounds, and Andrews and Ray each 3, to lead the team.

On Jan. 27 at home, the girls got back in the winning groove, downing Liberty County 51-31, led by 19 points by Williams.

Sweet had 11, and eighth grader Kayleigh Messer 8, while Bunyon had 7, Johnson 4, and Andrews 2. Johnson grabbed 7 rebounds, Andrews and Williams each 6, and Messer 5 in the win.

At home against Arnold Jan. 28, the Lady Seahawks fell 53-39.

Williams had 14 points and Sweet 10 to lead the team, while Ross put in 5, and Andrews, Bunyon, Ray, McNair-Martin and Johnson each had 2.

Ross grabbed 12 rebounds and Williams 6 to lead the team.

At Aucilla Christian Jan. 30, the Lady Hawks lost a close one 39-35.

Trailing 19-11 at the half, they fought back and outscored their opponents in both of the last two quarters, but it was not enough.

On Tuesday at Port St Joe, in the District 4 Class 1A tournament semi-final, the team fell 48-17 to the Lady Sharks, after scoring only 3 points in the first three quarters.