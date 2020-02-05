Every week The News Herald will recap the previous week’s action for Bay County boys and girls teams. Listed district rankings are from FHSAA, state rankings are from MaxPreps.com.

Boys

Arnold (5-16 overall, No. 4 in District 2-5A, No. 75 in 5A)

The Marlins went 0-2 on the week with both losses coming to Bay County competition. Arnold lost 49-46 to Bay High and then 68-34 to Mosley.

Arnold has now lost five consecutive games and six in a row overall this season against county teams.

UP NEXT: Arnold was scheduled to take on Fort Walton Beach on the road on Tuesday before hosting Port St. Joe on Thursday and North Florida Christian on Saturday in the regular season finale.

Bay (15-8 overall, No. 3 in District 1-4A, No. 33 in 4A)

The Tornadoes went 2-1 on the week with wins of 64-57 over Port St. Joe and 49-46 over Arnold before falling to Rutherford 60-46.

Darwin Torres led Bay with 18 points in the win over the Tiger Sharks, while Kaden Burse put in a team-high 19 points in the victory over the Marlins.

UP NEXT: Bay was scheduled to finish up its regular season slate on Tuesday night by heading to Eastpoint to take on Franklin County.

Bozeman (4-19 overall, No. 5 in District 4-1A, No. 41 in 1A)

The Bucks went 1-2 on the week with losses of 59-29 to Freeport and 40-23 to Blountstown. Bozeman’s only win came over Palm Bay Prep Academy 69-30.

Eighth grader Ryder Moulder led Bozeman in scoring in the victory with 11 points. The win snapped a six-game losing streak.

UP NEXT: Bozeman was scheduled to host Ponce De Leon on Tuesday night before wrapping up the regular season on Friday with another home game against Palm Bay Prep Academy.

Mosley (17-4 overall, No. 2 in District 2-5A, No. 12 in 5A)

Mosley played just once but added yet another victory, knocking off Arnold 68-34 on the road to run its winning streak to 14 games.

The Dolphins haven’t lost since a 57-51 defeat to Rain (Ala.) on Dec. 21. Seven of the wins during the streak have come by double digits.

UP NEXT: Mosley was scheduled to host Vernon on Tuesday night before finishing out the regular season with road games against Niceville on Thursday and Rutherford on Friday.

North Bay Haven (6-17 overall, No. 6 in District 1-4A, No. 85 in 4A)

The Buccaneers played three times and went 1-2, falling to Altha 67-48 at home and to Holmes County 74-56 on the road before taking a 75-52 home victory over Wewahitchka.

Trevor Flatt scored a team-high 21 points in the victory for the Buccaneers, who snapped a five-game losing skid with the win.

UP NEXT: North Bay Haven was scheduled to play at Bethlehem on Tuesday night before going on the road Friday to take on Laurel Hill in the regular season finale.

Rutherford (17-5 overall, No. 2 in District 1-4A, No. 17 in 4A)

The Rams went 2-0 with a pair of road wins, beating South Walton 70-33 and then Bay High 60-46.

Emmanuel Echeverry led Rutherford with 13 points in the win over the Seahawks, with Xzavier World scoring a team-high 16 points against the Tornadoes.

The Rams are now 6-1 against Bay County competition and have won four games in a row overall and seven of the last eight.

UP NEXT: Rutherford was scheduled to host Niceville on Tuesday night before finishing the regular season at home Friday against Mosley.

Girls

Arnold (16-7 overall, No. 2 in District 2-5A, No. 49 in 5A)

The Marlins went 2-1 on the week with a 53-39 win over Franklin County and a 47-25 loss to North Bay Haven. Arnold also got a forfeit victory over Wewahitchka.

Karen Jones scored 27 points to lead the Marlins in the win over the Seahawks. Jones also had a team-high 19 points against the Buccaneers.

UP NEXT: Arnold was scheduled to open play in the District 2-5A tournament on Tuesday night at home against Wakulla. A win would’ve advanced the Marlins to the league title game on Friday against the winner of the other semifinal between Rickards and Mosley.

Bay (15-6 overall, No. 1 in District 1-4A, No. 14 in 4A)

The Tornadoes bounced back from a 30-point loss to Holmes County last week by going 2-0 with wins of 48-44 over Crestview and 75-54 over Mosley.

Yasmine Trammell led Bay with 17 points in the victory over Crestview, with Christionna Faison delivering a game-high 22 points and Nakobie White 20 points in the win over the Dolphins.

The Tornadoes finished the regular season with a 6-1 record against Bay County opposition.

UP NEXT: Bay had a first round bye into the semifinals of the District 1-4A tournament and will play Thursday against the winner of Tuesday night’s quarterfinal matchup between Rutherford and South Walton.

Bozeman (8-16 overall, No. 3 in District 4-1A, No. 34 in 1A)

The Bucks finished the regular season with two more losses to South Walton 62-19 and Rutherford 61-34, but they kept their season alive with a 64-34 victory over Wewahitchka in the first round of the District 1-4A tournament.

Abby Stys and Ava Butler each scored 15 points to lead the Bucks to the win, with Kaylee Jones adding 14 points.

UP NEXT: Bozeman was scheduled to play No. 2 seed Blountstown in the district semifinals on Tuesday. The winner would advance to Friday’s district championship game against the winner of the other semifinal between Port St. Joe and Franklin County.

Mosley (2-18 overall, No. 4 in District 2-5A, No. 70 in 5A)

The Dolphins dropped two more game to close out the regular season schedule, falling to Crestview 63-47 and Bay 75-54 to extend their losing streak to eight in a row.

UP NEXT: Mosley was scheduled to open play in the District 2-5A tournament on Tuesday night at Rickards.

North Bay Haven (10-14 overall, No. 6 in District 1-4A, No. 53 in 4A)

The Buccaneers went 1-1 for the week, opening the week with 60-24 loss to Dothan before bouncing back to beat Arnold 47-25.

Mattie Toson led North Bay Haven in the win over the Marlins with 14 points, with Aaliyah Bell adding 13 points.

UP NEXT: North Bay Haven was scheduled to open District 1-4A tournament play on Tuesday with a quarterfinal game against West Florida. The winner would move on to Thursday’s semifinal round to take on the winner of Pensacola and Walton.

Rutherford (15-9 overall, No. 4 in District 1-4A, No. 34 in 4A)

The Rams went 1-2 on the week with two straight losses to Port St. Joe – 57-55 in overtime on the road and 47-35 at home – and a 61-34 victory over Bozeman.

Shakirah Edwards scored 29 points for Rutherford in the win over the Bucks and added 26-point efforts in both of the losses to the Tiger Sharks.

UP NEXT: Rutherford was scheduled to open play in the District 1-4A tournament on Tuesday night with a quarterfinal game against South Walton. The winner would move on to Thursday’s semifinals against top seed Bay.