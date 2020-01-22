The first time Bay High and Rutherford played this season back on Nov. 22, no one was quite sure what the Rams would have the offer in the way of competition for the defending District 1-6A champion Tornadoes - not even the Rams themselves.

“I think both sides (underestimated us),” Rutherford coach Jasmine Threat said of the run-up to the Rams’ 63-59 victory. “I know that my girls, I’ll say they were pretty nervous about the game. I remember before that game sitting in here and some of them were like, ’hey, I don’t know about this game today.’ They weren’t as confident.”

That’s not surprising for a team that was coming off of a three-win campaign the previous season and whose two most talented players, 5-foot-10 guard Shakirah Edwards and 5-foot guard Braniya Baker, were both eighth graders.

It didn’t take that long for Threatt’s players to start developing more confidence, however, as they jumped out to a 5-0 start and won nine of their first 10 games.

At 14-5 overall and 5-0 against District 1-4A competition, the Rams not only look like a different team but, according to Threatt, they’re starting to act like it.

“In the beginning of the season when we would win, everyone would be happy, but we did not expect it day in and day out,” she said. “Now, that expectation has come that, when we don’t win, the players are like, ’let’s go practice and work on what we have to do to get better.’ That’s the dynamic that I enjoy.”

While the Rams started the season off on fire, it was a different story for coach Deidre Powell’s Tornadoes.

Bay brought high expectations into the season after winning 19 games a year ago and returning its top four scorers, including 5-7 senior star Christionna Faison.

However, the Tornadoes started out 1-3, following the loss to Rutherford with losses to Holmes County and Dothan with a victory over North Bay Haven mixed in.

The loss to Dothan came after the win over the Buccaneers, though Powell said it was the NBH game when things started to change for her team.

“That game is what actually turned us around,” she said. “They just made a decision about what kind of season they wanted to have. They have hopes and dreams to get past regionals this year. They want to go past regionals and they’re working really hard to get there and make it past that.

“They actually want to go to state. That’s where their mindset is. We’re chugging along right now.”

The Tornadoes have won 11 of 12 games since the 1-3 start, with Faison shining in her senior year with a team-best 19.7 points per game average, followed by fellow senior Yasmine Trammell with 15.5 points per contest.

Trammell was out in the first meeting with the Rams due to a concussion and her presence in the lineup gives the Tornadoes a fairly significant experience advantage, with their top three scorers all upperclassmen.

“I’m hoping that our experience and them working together as a unit will put up a bit more competition this time,” Powell said, “that experience added with some teamwork. We have to work together. We can’t go in and play as individuals. We have to go in and play as a team.”

Threatt said she has been impressed with what she has seen from Bay since their first meeting and knows that the Rams will have an even bigger challenge on their hands in the rematch.

“I expect it to be very different,” she said. “I think it’s a possibility for it to be a very great game or we might get blown out, to be honest with you. They’ve grown a lot as a team and we’ve grown as well. It will be a great matchup to see where we are a team.”