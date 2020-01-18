TOMMY OLIVER STADIUM — The Mosley boys soccer team snapped a three-game losing skid with Friday’s 7-1 victory, improving to 4-14 on the season.

Rutherford fell to 0-11. The Rams were out-shot by the Dolphins 30-9.

Jacob Pickle scored two goals for the Dolphins, with Ben Tuvyana, Lamar Herrero-Clark, Carson Weiers, Jordan Whitely, and Julian Bennett also scoring goals.

Pickle was also the team’s top playmaker with three assists, while Herrero-Clark and Ivan De La Cruz had assists as well.

Whitely had four saves, with Herrero-Clark adding three saves, and Michael Branning two saves.

Mosley will next play Tuesday against North Bay Haven. Rutherford will also play Tuesday at Marianna.

East Hill Christian 5, Bay 2

SAND HILLS — Alan Rimmer and Sammy Sanchez each scored a goal for the Tornadoes (10-9) in the loss.

Bay will next play Tuesday at Gadsden County.

Girls soccer

Arnold 6, NBH 0

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Zoe Looker, Karen Jones, Olivia Lebdaoui, Elena Rizzuto, Lexy Griffin, and Elise Skinner all scored goals for the Marlins (9-3-1).

Looker and Lebdaoui added two assists apiece, while Griffin also had an assist.

North Bay Haven (11-2-3) next plays Bay on Wednesday. Arnold was scheduled to play at Lincoln on Saturday night before playing Mosley on Thursday at Tommy Oliver Stadium.

Bay 4, Freeport 0

PANAMA CITY — Jordan Resini, Kelly Feitel, Mazzy Flint, and Shakeria Yates all scored goals in the win for the Tornadoes (9-6).

Becca Pitts was the top playmaker with two assists, while Chantal Camenzind added one assist.

Bay didn’t allow a single shot on goal to Freeport. The Tornadoes will next play on Wednesday against North Bay Haven.

Boys basketball

Bay 77, NBH 41

PANAMA CITY — Tavarius Lilly led four players in double figures for the Tornadoes (12-5) with 16 points, followed by Darwin Torres with 14 points, Timmy Brown with 13 points, and Rustin Cook with 10 points.

Kaden Burse also scored seven points. Chris Bibbs was the top scorer for the Buccaneers (5-13) with 19 points. Maurice Butler added nine points.

Bay will next play host to Franklin County on Tuesday. North Bay Haven will be home for Port St. Joe on Friday.

Franklin County 64, Bozeman 30

SAND HILLS —Eden Brathwaite and Ayden Pearson scored 12 points each to lead the Seahawks (7-5), with Grady Escobar adding nine points.

Logan Cox was the top scorer for the Bucks (3-14) with 11 points. Spenser Bagwell also scored six points.

Girls basketball

Bozeman 44, Franklin County 38

SAND HILLS — Abby Stys scored 19 points to lead the Bucks (7-11), followed by Ava Butler with 10 points, and Savannah Hurst with eight points.

Hannah Sweet was the top scorer for the Seahawks (6-10) with 18 points. Honesti Williams added eight points.