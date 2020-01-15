BIRMINGHAM – Alabama sophomore Kensey McMahon was the Southeastern Conference Swimmer of the Week after leading the Crimson Tide to a decisive win over Florida State, the SEC office announced Tuesday.

McMahon gave the Tide a strong showing Saturday in its victory at Florida State winning a trio of freestyle events. The Jacksonville, Fla., native opened the meet with a tough double, winning the 1,650 freestyle by nearly 40 seconds with a 16:24.00, before coming back in the next event to run down FSU’s Kertu Alnek in the 200 freestyle with a strong last 50 to get the win with a 1:49.25. McMahon closed out the meet with a six-second win in the 500 freestyle, clocking a 4:47.31.