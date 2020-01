Letter to the Editor

Frank Sargeant has written an informative article (See Jan. 2, 2020 Times “Flats and marsh creeks great for winter fishing”). As an avid fisherman who intends to move to Apalachicola soon, I found it helpful.

His reference to the Tsunami reel is, however, misguiding. I own a reel repair business and we turn away all Tsunami reels, as parts and customer service are nonexistent.

Douglas Capper