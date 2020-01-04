



Joe Malone had some work to do.

When the Northside High School offensive lineman found out in late November he had been picked to participate in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl and Combine in San Antonio, Texas, he increased his workout regimen to prepare for the event, which started Thursday and ends Saturday.

"I’ve been eating a lot healthier," Malone said. "Usually when I work out I do arms - biceps triceps - and after that it’s leg day. I get on the bike and do about five miles and the last half-mile of that I go full speed. I am running a lot more lately and working more on acceleration. I am working out more than I could have imagined - just doing what I have to do to get in top shape."

Malone, 6-3, 285, has been going up against some of the best players around the nation at the combine. He’s participating in several drills, including 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, 1-on-1 competitions and 3-cone shuttle runs.

"I think I did best I could," Malone said. "There is a lot more for me to learn. I can do a lot more than I could imagine if I set my mind to it.

"This will definitely will get my name out there more and make me work harder and get to where I want to be."

The first day of the combine was "chaos," with several hundred athletes trying to register and figure out what was going on. Day 2 was when the top athletes got to work.

"There are a lot of good players, and a lot of big players," Malone said. "There were a lot of nice coaches and the town is nice. The players are coaches are there to try and help you get better and you try to help them."

Malone was moved from center to left tackle for Northside after the Rams went to primarily a spread offense. The team needed Malone to help protect quarterback Jake Corkren’s blind side, which he did quite well. He graded 90 percent with 12 pancake blocks this past season. He was also a second-team Class 4A All-State selection.

"He’s just very athletic and moves well in space," Northside coach Chris Hilliker said of Malone. "You want to widen those linemen out (with spread offense) and did a great job with pass protection. He also did a fantastic job with run blocking. He’s got good feet and has done very well for us.

"His brother Preston played for us here and went on to Alabama as a walk-on. So, brother put a lot of pressure on (Joe) growing up and made him be a tough guy. we certainly expect big things from him next year."

Malone won’t compete in the All-Star Game on Saturday. That’s for the seniors, which includes a few Alabama signees (QB Bryce Young, LB Quandarrius Robinson, S Brian Branch, DE Will Anderson and S Malachi Moore) as well as a couple of Crimson Tide commitments (WR Javon Baker and DT Jamil Burroughs).

Malone is coming off a big junior season with the Northside Rams. The team won its first playoff game in school history and advanced to the third round of the Class 4A playoffs. He’s going to use that as fuel for next year.

"That definitely motivates me because we know that we’ve been getting better every year," he said. "I want to be a leader and pick up my team next year."

