Every week The News Herald will recap the previous week’s action for Bay County boys and girls teams. Listed state rankings are from MaxPreps.com.

Boys

Arnold (7-2-1 overall, No. 1 District 1-4A, No. 4 in 4A)

The Marlins won their only game of the week by shutting out Mosley 1-0 at Gavlak Stadium to sweep the season series over the Dolphins.

Arnold kept Mosley from getting a single shot on goal, with Michael Sears providing the only score of the night with a penalty kick in the 20th minute.

UP NEXT: Arnold will next host a tournament at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex starting Jan. 3. The Marlins will take on Leon and then play North Bay Haven and Niceville on Jan. 4.

Bay (6-5 overall, No. 3 in District 1-4A, No. 53 in 4A)

The Tornadoes were off last week for the Christmas break.

UP NEXT: Bay will next compete in the Arnold varsity tournament on Jan. 3-4 at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex. The Tornadoes will take on North Bay Haven on Jan. 3 and then Leon on Jan. 4.

Bozeman (2-4 overall, No. 4 in District 2-3A, No. 69 in 3A)

The Bucks were off last week for the Christmas break.

Bozeman then dropped a close game to Marianna 1-0 on the road.

UP NEXT: Bozeman will be return to action on Jan. 9 when it plays host to Bay High. The Bucks will then be at home Jan. 14 against Baker.

Mosley (2-9 overall, No. 6 in District 1-5A, No. 56 in 5A)

The Dolphins went on the road and fell to rival Arnold 1-0 to suffer their eighth consecutive defeat.

Arnold held Mosley without a single shot on goal. The Dolphins have scored just three goals total during their losing skid.

UP NEXT: Mosley will next compete at the Arnold varsity tournament at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex starting Jan. 3 with a game against Niceville. The Dolphins will then take on North Bay Haven on Jan. 4.

North Bay Haven (5-2 overall, No. 3 in District 2-3A, No. 46 in 3A)

The Buccaneers won their fourth straight game by going on the road and knocking off South Walton 2-1.

Cameron Nolte and Declin Houchins scored the two goals for North Bay Haven, with keeper Jake Burnetsky saving six of seven shots.

UP NEXT: North Bay Haven will next compete in the Arnold varsity tournament at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex on Jan. 3-4, playing games against Bay High, Arnold, and Mosley.

Rutherford (0-7 overall, No. 6 in District 2-3A, No. 88 in 3A)

The Rams were off last week for the Christmas break.

UP NEXT: Rutherford will next host North Bay Haven on Jan. 7 and will stay at home for a Jan. 9 matchup with Freeport.

Girls

Arnold (5-2 overall, No. 1 District 1-4A, No. 11 in 4A)

The Marlins had the week off for the Christmas break.

Olivia Lebdaoui currently leads all Arnold players with 13 goals this season.

UP NEXT: Arnold will next compete on Jan. 3 at the Florida-USA Soccer Challenge at PCB Sports Complex. The Marlins will play Choctawhatchee on Jan. 3, and then Bay High and Mosley on Jan. 4.

Bay (6-5 overall, No. 3 in District 1-4A, No. 42 in 4A)

The Tornadoes had the week off for the Christmas break.

Jamie Kaltenpoth currently leads all Bay High players in scoring with 14 goals.

UP NEXT: Bay will next play Jan. 4 when it takes on Arnold again in the Florida-USA Soccer Challenge at the PCB Sports Complex.

Bozeman (3-3-1 overall, No. 5 in District 3-2A, No. 64 in 3A)

The Bucks had the week off for the Christmas break.

Sidney Smith currently leads the Bozeman in scoring with 13 goals this season.

UP NEXT: Bozeman will next play at Port St. Joe on Jan. 6 in a makeup game originally scheduled for Dec. 10.

Mosley (4-3 overall, No. 2 in District 1-5A, No. 16 in 5A)

The Dolphins had the week off for the Christmas break.

Mary Beth Whitlock is leading all Mosley girls with eight goals this season.

UP NEXT: Mosley will next compete at the Florida-USA Soccer Challenge at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex starting Jan. 4 with a game against Arnold. The Dolphins will be home Jan. 8-9 for games against Niceville and South Walton.

North Bay Haven (8-1-2 overall, No. 1 in District 2-3A, No. 29 in 3A)

The Buccaneers had the week off for the Christmas break.

Emma Wilson currently leads North Bay Haven in scoring with nine goals, followed by Taylor Waddell with eight goals.

UP NEXT: North Bay Haven will return to action with road games at Rutherford on Jan. 7 and Pensacola Catholic on Jan. 9.

Rutherford (1-6 overall, No. 6 in District 2-3A, No. 81 in 3A)

The Rams had the week off for the Christmas break.

UP NEXT: Rutherford will next play host to North Bay Haven on Jan. 7 and Freeport on Jan. 9.