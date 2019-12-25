The News Herald will choose a Player of the Week every week to feature on the Wednesday basketball page in recognition of their athletic performance over the previous week of competition.

This week’s winner is North Bay Haven guard Chris Bibbs.

The sophomore guard put together the best week of his young career, playing five games and averaging 25.2 points per contest.

Bibbs’ best game came in a Dec. 18 loss to South Walton when he poured in 41 of his team’s 61 points.

He finished his week with a 33-point effort against Northside Methodist to give the Buccaneers their first victory of the season at the Beach Bash Christmas Tournament.

Following another 30-point performance against Bay High on Monday night, Bibbs is leading North Bay Haven with an average of 20.9 points per game for the season.

We asked Chris to answer a series of questions relating to or entirely unrelated to basketball.

How/when did you start playing basketball?

I was a minor playing at the MLK rec center. started seriously playing basketball in the seventh grade. Before that I was more of a football player, but in seventh grade I fell in love with basketball.

What do you love the most about basketball?

What I love the most about basketball is the experience, being able to travel around and be with my teammates all the time as a family.

Who is your favorite basketball player and why?

Stephen Curry. He is greatest shooter of all time, but not just that, his basketball IQ is outstanding.

To what or whom do you most attribute your success?

I attribute my success to God for blessing me with the talents to play, my family for encouragement, and my coaches throughout the years.

What is your favorite basketball movie?

Don’t have a favorite basketball movie.

What do you listen to before games?

Listen to Drake and Polo G before games.

What is your greatest non-athletic talent?

I’m pretty decent at math and history.

What is your best moment as an athlete?

Dropping 40-plus points on South Walton this season

What is your worst moment as an athlete?

Really don’t remember.

What is the best advice you’ve ever been given?

Best advice is to always play no matter how things go and keep a good attitude. Remember scouts are watching always, even when you think they’re not.