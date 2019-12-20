News Herald Staff

Friday

Dec 20, 2019 at 7:01 AM


The All-County football team for Bay County has been announced, with Mosley leading all county teams with 11 first-team selections.


The Dolphins have four players on the first-team offense and seven on the first-team defense, with eight combined selections on the first-team offense and defense.


Arnold is up next with five first-team selections, followed by Rutherford and Bozeman with four each, and North Bay Haven with three. Bay High had just one first-team player in offensive lineman Kingston Grady.


FIRST TEAM OFFENSE


POSITION PLAYER SCHOOL


QB Jordan Rosalis Bozeman


RB Camiren Gant North Bay Haven


RB Alex Noble Arnold


WR Nyjah Gray Mosley


WR Blake Embrick Bozeman


TE Randy Pittman Mosley


OL Adrian Strickland Mosley


OL Kingston Grady Bay


OL Logan Blackshire Arnold


OL Josh Stuckey North Bay Haven


OL Austin Shephard Rutherford


K Jonathan Harris Mosley


UT Brian Edwards Rutherford


Punter Jake Bingham Arnold


FIRST TEAM DEFENSE


POSITION PLAYER SCHOOL


DL DJ Spencer Mosley


DL James Padot Mosley


DL Ty Davis Rutherford


DL Chuck Trumball Bozeman


LB Jordan White Mosley


LB Brallen Burris Bozeman


LB Nick Caldwell Arnold


CB Christopher Dickerson Rutherford


CB Lamar Clark Mosley


SS Emanuel Holmes Mosley


FS Declan Houchins North Bay Haven


FS Cole Horton Arnold


UT Josiah McCall Mosley


LS Tre Brown Mosley


SECOND TEAM OFFENSE


POSITION PLAYER SCHOOL


QB Joey Garrett Mosley


RB Don McKay Jr Mosley


RB Jamarion Parker Bay


WR Michael Hughes Rutherford


WR Tyrin Jarmon Arnold


WR Chris Culver Mosley


WR Austin Sato Bozeman


OL Troy Edgar North Bay Haven


OL Ryan Stephenson Mosley


OL KT McManigal Bay


OL Justin Bevis Bozeman


OL Kyle Saunders Arnold


OL Elton Rumph Rutherford


P/K Trey Egert North Bay Haven


UT Denzell Moore North Bay Haven


UT Trey Johnson Mosley


SECOND TEAM DEFENSE


POSITION PLAYER SCHOOL


DL Jonathan McCall Mosley


DL Kimni Moore Arnold


DL Jackson Gay Bozeman


DL Keith Manning Bay


DL Zack Edwards Rutherford


LB Jarvis Holley Mosley


LB Brody Casiple North Bay Haven


LB Tristin Orme Bay


LB Dalton Rutherford Arnold


LB Kenneth Bell Bozeman


LB Ray Mitchell Rutherford


CB Isaac Paul Mosley


CB Antonio Hill Arnold


CB CJ Campbell Bay


CB Jaylen Bouie Rutherford


CB Derrick Harris Bozeman


P Jake Bingham Arnold


UT Antonie Givens Rutherford


LS Nolan Baxley Bay


HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE


Tony Spence Arnold


Antonio Hill Arnold


Kyren Sims Bay


Takari Plummer Bay


Walker Morris Bozeman


Kenny Warmack Bozeman


Jonathan McCall Mosley


Chris Jackson Mosley


Ethan Metz North Bay Haven


Cole Tranum North Bay Haven


Cameron Knapp Rutherford


Chad Allgood Rutherford


HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE


Will Smiley Bay


Tyrese White Bay


Liam Byrd Arnold


Rock Holland Arnold


Cole Galbreath Bozeman


Devin Embrick Bozeman


Jacob Broome Mosley


Ja’carri Greene Mosley


Ayden Leon North Bay Haven


Jesus Barragan North Bay Haven


Markus Hammack Rutherford


Xavier Stillgess Rutherford