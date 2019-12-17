MATHEWS – One quarter was the difference between the Central Lafourche and Ellender boys basketball teams Monday night in nondistrict action.

The Trojans defense stifled the high-powered Patriots offense in the second quarter, allowing only a single point. Central Lafourche cruised to a 63-50 victory.

Jensen Folse sparked the Trojans with a game-high 22 points, while Louis Woolridge added 10 points. Dionjahe Thomas led Ellender with 20 points, and Tyshaun Hester scored 12 points.

"We’ve improved in some areas that we haven’t done well in. We’ve been good at finishing," Trojans coach Mark Sanders said. "Down the stretch when Ellender made their run, our guys kept finding a way to make a bucket. I was proud of that."

"I’m disappointed in how my team played," Patriots coach Cornell Scott said. "We’re battling injuries. That’s making some guys play more minutes than they normally would, and we’re missing three or four more guys. We haven’t figured out how our rotation should be now."

A Thomas put back dunk ignited six straight points to give Ellender (4-8 overall) an early 11-5 lead.

Central Lafourche (9-3 overall) answered with a 9-2 run to end the first quarter. Folse made a 3-pointer then scored a layup off a Patriots turnover to put the Trojans ahead 14-13.

A combination of poor shooting and tenacious defense doomed Ellender in the second quarter. The Patriots missed a lot shots in the paint and at the rim, plus they went 1-for-7 from the foul line. Their lone point came from a Thomas free throw early in the period.

Meanwhile, Folse scored eight of the Trojans’ 12 points in the quarter. On consecutive possessions he nailed a corner 3 and was fouled on a layup for a 3-point play. Central Lafourche took a 26-14 advantage into halftime.

"Our half-court defense has really improved. That what we have to have to be successful," Sanders said. "When a player gets the ball on a drive or a post-up, if somebody’s coming at them besides the guy guarding him and maybe you’ve been slapped a couple of times, you’re thinking about the shot, but who’s coming."

"When legs get tired, shots don’t fall. We missed like 10 straight free throws. That’s the difference in the game," Scott said. "I could see they were getting tired. They weren’t making the right reads, and they’re trying to cruise through the game.

Ellender played in a full-court press the entire second half in hopes getting back in the game. Hester scored a pair of layup off turnovers, and Preston Bourda drained a three pointer to cut the deficit 29-22.

Central Lafourche responded with a 12-4 burst. Jaheim Gray (nine points) was fouled for a 3-point play, and Alex Sanders sank a three pointer. Then Folse and Ashtrein Duncan each scored transition layups to give the Trojans its largest lead 41-26.

Central Lafourche maintained a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter mainly from Woolridge making free throws.

"We have a certain lineup we want against the press. We’re trying to get the ball to the middle, to the sideline, get a quick two-on-one situation," Sanders said. "Once we did that, we were able to score against their press. You do that two or three times in a row, they start second guessing should they be pressing."

"We were trying to spark some energy. Our full court press would be a whole lot better if we had our personnel, and we could get kids in and out," Scott said. "We have to change our game to match our personnel. I have a great group, and they can be really good, but conditioning is going to have to be better since the bench is shorter."

MONDAY'S BOYS BASKETBALL CAPSULE

PATTERSON 62, SOUTH TERREBONNE 47

At Patterson, the Gators fell to 8-1 overall after the nondistrict loss and got 19 points from RJ Cox and 10 points from Christian Arceneaux.

MONDAY'S GIRLS BASKETBALL CAPSULES

ASSUMPTION 42, L.W. HIGGINS 36

At Napoleonville, the Lady Mustangs improved to 9-1 on the season and got 20 points from Ravon Robertson and seven points from Elaina Rivere in the nondistrict game.

ST. CHARLES 36, CENTRAL LAFOURCHE 32

At LaPlace, Kourtnee Lee led the Lady Trojans with 15 points as they fell to 6-7 overall after the nondistrict loss.