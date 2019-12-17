In the Associated Press’ All-America team released Monday, Alabama had three players named to the second team and two more named to the third team.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith, offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. and all-purpose player Jaylen Waddle were the second-team selections. Smith’s 1,200 receiving yards is seventh in the nation this season and his 13 touchdowns are tied for fifth. Wills, according to UA, missed seven assignments in his 714 snaps this season. Waddle was the SEC Special Teams Player of the Year by leading the nation with 24.9 yards per punt return.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs and safety Xavier McKinney were the third-team selections. Diggs has three interceptions this season and has scored twice, once on an 84-yard interception return and another on a 100-yard fumble return against Tennessee. McKinney leads UA with 85 tackles, to go along with 4 1/2 tackles for a loss, two sacks, four forced fumbles, three interceptions and five pass breakups.

McKinney was a first-team All-American in ESPN’s team released later Monday.