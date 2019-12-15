BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Monday. Ellender at Central Lafourche, 7 p.m.

Monday. South Terrebonne at Patterson, 7 p.m.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Today. Ellender vs. Warren Easton at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, 5 p.m.

Monday. Central Lafourche at St. Charles Catholic, 6 p.m.

Monday. Terrebonne at West Jefferson, 6 p.m.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Monday. Lutcher at H.L. Bourgeois, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Monday. Covenant Christian Academy at Central Lafourche, 5 p.m.

Monday. East Ascension at E.D. White Catholic, 6 p.m.

NFL

Monday. Colts at Saints, 7:15 p.m. (TV: ESPN, Radio: 870-AM)

NBA

Today. Magic at Pelicans, 2:30 p.m. (TV: FOX Sports NOLA, Radio: 100.3-FM)