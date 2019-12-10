The Ellender High girls basketball team appeared to be cruising to an easy win over Terrebonne on Monday night in nondistrict action in Houma.

However, the Lady Tigers cut a 20-point third-quarter deficit to four points early in the fourth quarter.

But Terrebonne coach Byron McPherson received two technical fouls and was ejected for arguing foul calls with the officials and Ellender made their free throws and some key buckets down the stretch to secure a 54-46 victory.

Tanisha Hester and Jamia Singleton led Ellender with 14 and 11 points, respectively. Trinity Pierce led Terrebonne with a game high 20 points.

"Terrebonne didn’t give up. They did a good job to keep fighting," Lady Patriots coach Kenneth Dixon said. "We had a lot of turnovers in transition. Big free throws in the middle of the fourth quarter helped us out a lot, and also those technical fouls."

"I’m proud of them," McPherson said. "We got off to a slow start. We dug ourselves too big of a hole to climb out of, but we fought until the end."

Terrebonne (9-3 overall) was shutout in the first quarter mainly from missing a lot of close shots at the rim.

Ellender (7-1 overall) capitalized by attacking inside with Hester, Singleton and Jasi Jenkins (eight points) as they staked a 12-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Pierce made a three pointer to end Terrebonne’s drought. Areial Celestin scored six points, including a three-point play. Still, Ellender held a 26-13 advantage at halftime.

"We used our strength which is speed. We want to be wise though and learn to control the tempo as we move," Dixon said. "We did a good job with transition in the first quarter, hit a couple of threes."

"It was just tired legs. This is our fifth game in five or six nights," McPherson said. "They through it as well as they could. That all I could ask for."

Ellender began the third quarter with a 9-2 run. Asia Bates hit a corner 3-pointer, and Hester sank two short jumpers in the lane to give the Lady Patriots its biggest lead at 35-15.

Terrebonne increased its defensive pressure to spark a run of 16 unanswered points. The Lady Tigers turned Ellender miscues into transition layups or getting fouled and making their free throws. Pierce scored three consecutive layups, and Beyonce Henry (six points) sank a jumper to pull Terrebonne 35-31 early in the fourth quarter.

"We got warmed up and started playing our game, the way we’ve been playing all season," McPherson said. "We took our time, made our layups, moving and cutting to the basket. It was hard to do that in the first quarter."

Then with 5:55 remaining, Pierce was called for a foul. McPherson disagreed with the call, and the referee assessed technical fouls, removing him from the bench.

"I don’t know what happened," McPherson said. "I told them they’d been riding us the whole game. I guess he didn’t like that. T’d me up."

Hester made three of the four free throws to push Ellender’s lead into double digits. Bates added a late 3-pointer to ensure the victory.

"We were trying to get a little spectacular. I keep telling them you don’t have to hit a home run every time you touch the ball. Keep it simple," Dixon said. "We also have to know our personnel. Certain people don’t need the ball at certain parts of the court."

Both coaches hope to continue working out the kinks throughout early portion of the schedule.

"We lost seven seniors from last year. We got four new starters. So we’re learning the system and how to play together," Dixon said. "The hardest thing to get them to understand when I ask them to do something I really mean it. It’s going to take a while, but hopefully, we’ll develop more chemistry. I know what they can do, but they don’t know what each other can do."

"We just want to keep improving, get better, learn from our mistakes, learn from our losses, and keep playing until the final buzzer," McPherson said.

TERREBONNE 50 ELLENDER 48 (BOYS)

In the boys game, Terrebonne (5-3 overall) erased a 13-point halftime deficit to Ellender (3-6 overall) to tie the game at 48.

Then with 2.1 seconds remaining, Ellender attempted to inbound the ball under the Tigers basket.

The inbound pass got away from Jalen Arceneaux.

Terrebonne’s Jaylin Lucas stole the ball and made the game-winning layup as time expired.

Chavez Brown led Terrebonne with 16 points, while D’Jon Scott and Randall Hartman each added 11 points. Preston Bourda and Nykee Johnson led Ellender with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Ellender led 14-13 after the first quarter, 34-21 at halftime and 41-33 after the third quarter.

MONDAY'S BOYS BASKETBALL CAPSULE

CATHOLIC HIGH OF NEW IBERIA 57, VANDEBILT CATHOLIC 52

At New Iberia, the Terriers got 24 points and four rebounds from Kenyon Charles and eight points and five rebounds from Chase Hawthorne and fell to 2-4 on the season after the nondistrict loss.

MONDAY'S GIRLS BASKETBALL CAPSULES

H.L. BOURGEOIS 50, ST. JAMES 37

At Vacherie, the Lady Braves improved to 5-2 overall and got 19 points from Enrea Bougere, 12 points from J'Sa McGuire and 11 points from Caitlin Howard in the nondistrict win.

St. James (3-4 overall) got 10 points from McKenzie Becnel and eight points each from Chaylyn Saul and Rayonna Sterling.

THIBODAUX 40, SOUTH LAFOURCHE 38

At Thibodaux, A'Shyri Wolfe (11 points, 10 rebounds, four steals, three assists), Kayland Jones (10 points, seven rebounds) and Aryana Peak (nine points, four assists) led the Lady Tigers (7-1 overall) to the nondistrict win.

Leaders for South Lafourche included Ava Pitre (15 points) and Bre'ylynn Jackson (nine rebounds).

Compiled by sports editor Kelly McElroy.