E.D. White Catholic needed just one goal to edge Terrebonne 1-0 in nondistrict boys’ soccer action at Thomas B. Smith Stadium in Houma on Tuesday.

Eli Servat scored the only goal for the Cardinals. Landon Brignac was the winning goalie.

E.D. White improved to 3-0 overall with the win.

Terrebonne dropped to 1-1-1 overall.

TUESDAY’S BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER CAPSULES

SOUTHSIDE 6, THIBODAUX 0 (at Thibodaux, nondistrict match)

Records: Southside (2-0 overall); Thibodaux (2-1 overall)

TUESDAY’S GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER CAPSULES

CENTRAL LAFOURCHE 8, TERREBONNE 0 (at Mathews, nondistrict match)

Statistical leaders: Central Lafourche – Sarah Hodson (three goals), Elise Pitre (two goals), Kenzi Pertuit (goal), Piper Smith (goal), McKenzie Champagne (goal, assists), Mary Foret (two assists) and Kyla Manning, Allie Fontenot and Lana Dufrene with assists.

Records: Central Lafourche (2-1-1 overall); Terrebonne (1-2 overall)

VANDEBILT CATHOLIC 2, ST. SCHOLASTICA 0 (at Houma, nondistrict match)

Statistical leaders: Vandebilt – Sydne Marcel (two goals).

Goalie: Vandebilt – Sydne Thompson

Records: Vandebilt (2-0-1 overall); St. Scholastica (1-2 overall)

THIBODAUX 1, SOUTHSIDE 1 (at Thibodaux, nondistrict match)

Statistical leader: Thibodaux – Karli Marse (goal)

Records: Thibodaux (1-1-1 overall); Southside (1-0-3 overall)