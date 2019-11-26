Thibodaux took an early lead, then went almost eight minutes without scoring, before exploding in the last part of the first half, taking a 61-47 win over Morgan City in the first day of the Thibodaux High Thanksgiving Basketball Classic presented by the Sports Medicine Center of Thibodaux Regional on Monday.

Thibodaux (1-0 overall) led 9-3 with three minutes left in the first quarter. Morgan City scored the next 11 points, taking a 14-9 lead with just over four minutes left in the first half.

Then the shots that were not falling for Thibodaux started to rain down.

Five different Tigers hit in the last four minutes, capped by Tyren Young’s putback to make it 22-15 at halftime. Young had eight points for Thibodaux.

"We missed way too many free throws and shots we usually make," Thibodaux coach Tony Clark said. "We usually play at a pretty fast pace, but we have to score."

Kyren Lacy (10 points) hit back to back layups to open the third quarter. Morgan City answered to keep the score within eight.

Morgan City cut the lead to six, but Thibodaux hit the last seven points of the third quarter for a 41-24 lead.

"It was a high-intensity game. Both teams were rushing a little bit," Morgan City coach Herman Hartman said. "Both teams were playing fast, but not really scoring a lot of baskets."

Both teams started hitting in the fourth quarter.

Morgan City scored 23 in the final period alone after scoring 24 in the first three. Nylan Francis (10 points), Taaj Delaune (10 points) and Tylan Boatman (13 points) all hit for scores, but J’Mari Carter hit eight of his game-leading 18 points in the fourth quarter, and Morgan City could not cut into the lead.

"The second half wasn’t much different than the first half except we scored a little more," Clark said. "We took some chances in the first half that we didn’t need to take, and we corrected that at halftime, but it’s starting to come together."

This year’s Thibodaux squad faces the pressure of being defending state Class 5A champs.

"From the outside, it’s a lot of pressure," Clark said. "From the inside, we’re just trying to do the best we can with what we have."

The tournament will continue on Tuesday at Thibodaux. Scheduled games are Central Lafourche versus Destrehan at 3:30 p.m.; South Lafourche versus Morgan City at 5 p.m.; Ellender versus New Iberia at 6:30 p.m. and Thibodaux versus Southside at 8 p.m.

MONDAY’S BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES

ELLENDER 50, DESTREHAN 40 (at Thibodaux Thanksgiving Classic, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: Ellender — Dionjhae Thomas (21 points, 14 rebounds), Tyshaun Hester (nine points), Nykee Johnson Jr. (nine points), Destrehan — Shawn Royal (12 points), Xalvin Michael (12 points).

Records: Ellender (1-0 overall); Destrehan (0-1 overall)

SOUTHSIDE 50, SOUTH LAFOURCHE 44 (at Thibodaux Thanksgiving Classic, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: South Lafourche — Eric Thibodaux (12 points), Ben Robichaux (12 points), Sidney Bruce (10 points).

Records: Southside (3-1 overall); South Lafourche (0-3 overall)

NEW IBERIA 53, CENTRAL LAFOURCHE 37 (at Thibodaux Thanksgiving Classic, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: Central Lafourche — Ashtrein Duncan (10 points), Jaheim Gray (nine points).

Records: New Iberia (1-0 overall); Central Lafourche (2-1 overall)

DOYLE 61, TERREBONNE 58 (at Doyle tournament, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: Terrebonne — Chavez Brown (15 points), D’Jon Scott (11 points), Jaylin Lucas (10 points).

Records: Terrebonne (2-1 overall); Doyle (3-1 overall)

HAMMOND 51, VANDEBILT CATHOLIC 45 (at Hammond tournament, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: Vandebilt — Kenyon Charles (15 points, two steals, three assists), Alexander Castell (nine points), Isaiah Parfait (eight points, seven rebounds), Jackson Hawthorne (seven points, three blocks, six rebounds) and Evan Frank (five steals, four assists).

Records: Vandebilt (0-1); Hammond (1-3).

SOUTH TERREBONNE 66, PHOENIX 43 (at Hammond tournament, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: South Terrebonne — Ron Cox Jr. (24 points), Jermonte Smith (21 points), Markell Marshall (11 points).

Records: South Terrebonne (2-0 overall); Phoenix (4-3 overall)

E.D. WHITE CATHOLIC 44, ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC 19 (At St. Martin Episcopal tournament, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: E.D. White —Mason Lawless (14 points), Quinn Strander (10 points)

Records: E.D. White (1-0 overall); St. Charles (0-1 overall).

HOUMA CHRISTIAN 66, DELCAMBRE 42 (at Ascension Episcopal tournament, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: Houma Christian — Wes Spry (27 points), Cullen Hendrix (13 points), Conner Smith (11 points).

Records: Houma Christian (2-0 overall); Delcambre (0-1 overall)

JEANERETTE 57, COVENANT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 36 (at Houma, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: CCA — Carter Fabre (16 points), Omari Dillard-Johnson (10 points); Taylor Tallmore (13 points).

Records: CCA (0-2 overall); Jeanerette (2-2 overall)

MONDAY’S GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL CAPSULES

TERREBONNE 46, URSULINE ACADEMY 45 (at Ursuline tournament, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: Terrebonne — Taylor Hartman (13 points), Trinity Pierce (12 points), Beyonce Henry (11 points, 16 rebounds).

Records: Terrebonne (5-0 overall); Ursuline (1-2 overall)

ELTON 49, SOUTH TERREBONNE 27 (at North Vermilion tournament, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: South Terrebonne — Jenna Lovell (11 points); Allie Maddox (eight points).

Records: South Terrebonne (0-3 overall); Elton (1-3 overall)

E.D. WHITE CATHOLIC 58, ASCENSION CATHOLIC 49 (at Thibodaux, nondistrict game)

Statistical leaders: EDW — Elizabeth Ayers (15 points), Christen Marcombe (15 points), Caroline Adams (seven points), Marianna Robichaux (seven points), Carly Landry (six points).

Records: EDW (2-2 overall); Ascension Catholic (0-3 overall)

JEANERETTE 36, COVENANT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 35 (at Houma, nondistrict game)

Records: CCA (1-1 overall); Jeanerette (1-2 overall)

-- Capsules compiled by Chris Singleton/Staff Writer