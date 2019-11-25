The Lady Seahawk hoopsters are back in action Tuesday against Wewahitchka.

The Lady Seahawks varsity girls have opened at 1-1, losing a close one to Wakulla in their opener, and then downing Vernon in overtime.

Coach Rob Wheetley’s squad sustained a 49-46 loss at home vs. Wakulla on Nov. 19 after trailing 15-7 after the first quarter, and going up 26-23 at the half.

The girls kept nipping at the Class 5A Lady War Eagles’ heels after being outscored in the third quarter, and entering the final stanza trailing 39-37.

Senior co-captain Hannah Sweet led the team with 15 points, while senior co-captain Honesti Williams scored 14, freshman Tyasia Yarrell 13 and eighth grader Kayleigh Messer four.

The team had 14 offensive and nine defensive rebounds, led by eight by Williams, six by Messer, four each by Yarrell and sophomore Ariel Andrews, and one by Sweet.

On Nov. 21, the girls won at Vernon 47-42 in overtime, after trailing 14-7 after the first, and behind-21-18 at the half.

Franklin County went up 28-25 after three quarters, and finished four quarters tied at 39. The girls then outscored Vernon 8-3 in OT to win.

Yarrell led with 18 points, Sweet had 13, Williams 10 and senior Janacia Bunyon six.

The team had 14 offensive, and 11 defensive, rebounds, led by Williams’ six, five each by Andrews, Sweet and Yarrell, and four by Messer.

Other players include seniors Jamela Ray and Lyndsey Stiefel; junior Haley Miller; sophomore Aaliyah Abbott; and freshmen Skylar Johnson, Lexi McNair-Martin and Tariah Jones.

The team resumes play Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Wewahitchka in a district game.