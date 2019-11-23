Tommy DiCostanzo

Alabama 52,

Western Carolina 3

The Catamounts have had a tough season and this matchup will be the toughest of all as the Tide are highly motivated following Tua's season-ending injury. Bama will go up early but the starters won't play long as the coaching staff looks to keep everyone fresh for the Iron Bowl

Brett Hudson

Alabama 56,

Western Carolina 3

This is as close as Alabama fans are going to get to having the Big 10 experience, be it the good end or the bad end: wake up early, have breakfast, enjoy a football game that is decided well before the final whistle. Then look at the clock and realize it's 1 p.m and your emotional investment in college football is no longer a burden for your day. It sounds nice for every once in a while, doesn't it?

Cecil Hurt

Alabama 48,

Western Carolina 7

In more than one way, this is a different Alabama team: a new quarterback, a makeshift defensive line and some mental adjustment to the changed circumstances. So this is more than just the usual walkover.

Tyler Martin

Alabama 52,

Western Carolina 3

Against the Catamounts, Mac Jones will have the opportunity to get valuable reps in a tune-up before the Iron Bowl next week. Look for the Mac Attack to get going early and then the Crimson Tide will lean heavily on the running game with Najee Harris and Brian Robinson.

James Ogletree

Alabama 51,

Western Carolina 10

Alabama is already facing the prospect of using a lot of inexperienced players in this game due to injury, and I think we'll see even more once the game gets out of hand. I expect Mac Jones to have a nice game and several players to have their first catch, sack or touchdown.

Carey Reeder

Alabama 59,

Western Carolina 10

I think this game will be a good tune-up for Mac Jones as he takes over the Alabama offense. I expect a heavy dose of Najee Harris as well.

Michael Southern

Alabama 45,

Western Carolina 0

The injury of Tua Tagovailoa looms large over a team that must find a way to overcome the shock and focus on finishing the season strong. The Crimson Tide needs to start fast against Western Carolina and show the execution and grit that will be needed when it’s time to walk into Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Katie Windham

Alabama 52,

Western Carolina 7

Saturday will be the last time the senior class takes the field at Bryant-Denny, a place they have only lost one time. Even though this game will have little impact on the opinions of the Playoff committee, Alabama still has a lot to play for and will send the seniors out with a win at home.