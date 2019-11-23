University Lab’s defense was just too good as the Cubs eliminated Vandebilt Catholic 35-14 from the Division II quarterfinals on Friday night at Buddy Marcello Stadium in Houma.

The Cubs feature the state’s top prospect in defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy and while Roy made his presence felt, U-High’s defense proved it had more than one player on that side of the ball.

With linebackers Micah Davey and Cullen Clebert swarming to the ball, the Cubs held Vandebilt to just 18 total yards and two first downs in the first half.

With the defense doing its part, U-High’s offense took advantage of short fields and rode the arm of quarterback Tanner Lawson who passed for 266 yards and accounted for three total touchdowns. Vandebilt didn’t just rollover as its run defense was stout but with starting quarterback Gavin Daigle out with an injury, the Terriers just couldn’t find any consistency on offense.

While the No. 11 Terriers season ended, the No.3 Cubs will now play the winner of the Teurlings Catholic-De La Salle game in the Division II semifinals next week.

The lack of offense production kept Vandebilt’s defense on the field far too long and helped U-High win the field position battle which was key for their offense.

“We had to find a way to move the ball and our defense stayed on the field all night,” Terriers coach Lance Ledet said. “You can’t take that many snaps and hold up, but we played well at times. But that is a good program and a measuring stick to where we want to be at down the road. When you find yourself in the final eight and playing against a team that has been to the (Super)Dome the last couple of years you just can’t help them out.”

After U-High (9-3 overall) went up 7-0 on a 2-yard dive by Lawson, the Cubs got some help from Vandebilt in the way of two turnovers.

Late in the first quarter, Terriers running back Caleb Calhoun never had the ball cleanly in trying to handoff on a reverse which led to a fumble. Starting the possession at Vandebilt’s 38, the Cubs needed just two plays to score as Lawson found Austin Ausberry on a 20-yard scoring pass for a 14-0 lead with 1:01 left in the first quarter.

On its next possession, Vandebilt (7-5 overall) picked up its initial first down of the game, but a sack by Clebert and an interception by Davey gave U-High the ball at the Terriers 45. Three plays later, Derrick Graham score on a 5-yard run for the 21-0 lead with 10:45 left in the second quarter.

The Cubs had three more possessions go into Vandebilt’s territory but were unable to extend their lead due to the Terriers defense. However, the field position kept Vandebilt buried on its side of the field unable to flip the field against the Cubs defenders.

“I thought we played really well. We knew their starting quarterback was out, but their kids played well. We were just quick to the ball and gave them some issues,” Cubs coach Andy Martin said. “(Field position) is a big part and you keep getting three-and-outs and get short fields you can put points on the board. We did leave some points out on the field, but it is something we need to fix as we move on to the next round.”

U-High extended its lead with 6:26 left in the third quarter when Lawson scored on a 1-yard run for a 28-0 advantage.

After U-High missed a 29-yard field goal to extend its lead, Vandebilt finally got the big play it needed to flip the field position when quarterback Jean Luc Lapeyre found Hayes Thompson for a 43-yard pass play down the Cubs 31. Four plays later, Lapeyre and Collin Robicheaux connected on a 5-yard scoring pass for a 28-7 score with 10:09 left in the game.

The Cubs outgained Vandebilt 335 to 151 in total yards with 57 of those yards coming on answering drive as Graham scored on a 7-yard for a 35-7 lead.

The Terriers ended the scoring as Calhoun (29 carries, 98 yards, TD) found the end zone on a 2-yard run with 19 seconds left in the fourth quarter for the 35-14 final.

While the season ended too soon for Vandebilt, Ledet was proud of how his team competed all season and hopes to take further in the playoffs in the future.

“It is a credit to our kids, they worked hard and bought in,” Ledet said. “They earned every win and it was a great effort. We did get to the second round of the playoffs, but now we have to find a way to push forward.”