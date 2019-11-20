After shooting rounds of 85 and 78 at last weekend’s Red Hills Junior Golf tournament at South in Tallahassee, Carrabelle’s Cale Barber narrowly edged his chief rival in the final tournament of the tour.

As a result, Barber won Player of the Year honors in the age 16 to 18 division., and was honored at the Sunday evening banquet.

The Franklin County High School senior finished last weekend’s tourney at 163, 19-over par, two strokes better than Ethan Cox, of Dothan Alabama.

As a result, Barber finished the tour with a scoring average of 83.46, about five strokes better than Cox’s 88.40.