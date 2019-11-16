VACHERIE – If Friday’s Class 3A playoff opener was any indication, the No. 1 seed St. James Wildcats could be riding their defense to a deep postseason run.

The St. James defense caused four turnovers, recorded five quarterback sacks and limited the No. 32 Mansfield Wolverines to 113 yards of total offense in a 28-0 win at Wildcat Stadium.

Despite opening the playoffs with a big win, St. James coach Robert Valdez said the team still has areas it needs to improve upon, especially on offense. The Wildcats were sluggish on offense, finishing with 195 total yards (134 rushing, 59 passing).

“This was not the way we played football for 10 weeks. (Friday night) was not our best performance," Valdez said. "We have to clean things up and handle success better. When you are the No. 1 seed, you will get everyone’s best game. I just don’t like the way we came out, and we have to play with better energy.”

With the win, St. James (11-0 overall) will travel to Shreveport to face No. 17 Green Oaks in a second-round playoff game. Green Oaks opened the playoffs with a 26-6 win over No. 16 Jena.

St. James’ defense started to make its presence felt on the Wolverines’ second possession of the game. Mansfield quarterback Dyllan Robinson fumbled after he sacked by a pair of St. James defenders, and Kaleb Brown caught the loose ball to set the Wildcats up at their own 37.

Although the turnover did not result in any points, it set the tone for the remainder of the game.

The Wildcats defense came up with another big play on Mansfield’s next possession, but this time it resulted in a touchdown. Joel Cooper picked off an errant pass from Robinson and returned it 35 yards for the touchdown. Alec Mahler’s point after gave the Wildcats a 7-0 lead.

“I just read the quarterback’s eyes, and the receiver didn’t even know the ball was thrown,” Cooper said. “I just went with my instincts and made the play. I knew that I was going all the way because there was a wide open field.”

St. James came up with another big defensive play when Tyrin Bastain intercepted Robinson’s pass.

Five plays later, the Wildcats cashed in when Shamar Smith tossed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Logan Gravois, and Mahler added the extra point for a 14-0 lead on the final play of the first quarter.

“Shamar is such a good athlete that he made something out of nothing,” Gravois said. “I’m glad that I was able to get open and make a play for the team.”

Mansfield (4-7 overall) appeared to get its offense in the second quarter and used a 15-play drive to move deep into Wildcat territory. But once again, St. James’ defense came up with a big play as Brad Batiste came up with a diving interception at the 4-yard line.

St. James extended its lead to 21-0 in the final seconds of the first half when Smith dove over the top for a 1-yard touchdown run.

Smith led the Wildcats with 12 carries for 71 yards and two scores and completed 9-of-14 passes for 59 yards and one touchdown.

The second half was much of the same, as the Wildcats continued to set the tone on defense.

After stuffing another Mansfield drive, St. James appeared to catch a break on special teams when Smith returned a punt 80 yards for an apparent touchdown. But the return was called back for a block in the back.

The penalty didn’t deter the Wildcats, as they would drive down the field for another touchdown. Smith capped off the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.

Although they advanced in the playoffs, Valdez said the Wildcats still have some work to do if they want to make a run to school’s first state championship since the 1979 season.

“I’m glad that we got the win and are advancing, but we are not the type of program that gets caught up reading press clippings and getting pats on the back,” Valdez said. “We are a blue-collar, hard-working team. It’s going to be a tough week in practice, but we are going to fix it.”