FYFFE — Class 2A, No. 1 Fyffe cruised into the state quarterfinals by crushing No. 7 Ranburne 38-7 Friday.

The Red Devils (12-0) are going for their fourth state championship in six years.

Fyffe led 31-0 at halftime, 38-0 early in the third quarter and never really was threatened by the Bulldogs (10-2).

Ike Rowell paced the Devils with 125 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Zach Pyron had 76 yards and two scores on the ground. Brody Dalton kicked a 25-yard field goal.

Next week, Fyffe welcomes No. 4 Red Bay for a spot in the state semis. The Tigers are 12-0 and ripped Sulligent 43-6 in the second round.

Spring Garden 34, Hackleburg 0

HACKLEBURG — No. 5 Spring Garden rolled to a 34-0 win over Hackleburg on Friday in the second round of the playoffs.

The win was the 11th in a row for the Panthers (11-1).

Luke Welsh led Spring Garden with three rushing touchdowns. Ryley Kirk was 4-of-5 passing for 63 yards and a score. Cade Williams notched six tackles and one interception on defense.

Next week, the Panthers host Pickens County in the state quarterfinals.

Wellborn 21, Susan Moore 14

ANNISTON — Class 3A, No. 9 Susan Moore's hopes of a state title and undefeated season ended Friday with a 21-14 loss to No. 6 Walter Wellborn in the second round of the high school football playoffs.

Bryson Heath's 4-yard scoring run for the Panthers (11-1) with 8:45 left in the game proved to be the difference, breaking a tie at 14.

Anthony Cervantes had 23 carries for 138 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs (11-1). Camden Lackey hit on 8-of-13 passes for 91 yards and a score to Tanner Sisson, had caught four passes for 65 yards.