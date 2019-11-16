Here are Friday's second round state high school football playoff scores:

7A

Central-Phenix City 24, Prattville 6

Auburn 26, McGill-Toolen 0

Thompson 38, Florence 31

Hoover 23, James Clemens 20 (OT)

6A

Park Crossing 35, Stanhope Elmore 32

Spanish Fort 63, Wetumpka 21

Hueytown 56, Eufala 49 (OT)

Opelika 20, St. Paul’s 10

Muscle Shoals 30, Gardendale 27

Clay-Chalkville 35, Athens 7

Oxford 35, Cullman 0

Pinson Valley 48, Fort Payne 10

5A

Pleasant Grove 33, Faith Acad. 14

Ramsay 41, Valley 7

Bibb Co. 12, Greenville 6

Briarwood Chr. 24, Jackson 14

Mortimer Jordan 56, Guntersville 21

Center Point 26, Scottsboro 10

Madison Co. 28, Alexandria 27

Central-Clay Co. 20, Jasper 7

4A

UMS Wright 31, Talladega 6

American Chr. 21, Hillcrest-Evergreen 0

Montgomery Catholic 9, Handley 6

Andalusia 40, Lincoln 10

Deshler 27, Oneonta 11

Jacksonville 56, St. John Paul II 22

Anniston 35, Fairview 7

Northside 41, Priceville 14

3A

Gordo 18, Providence Chr. 7

Mobile Chr. 28, Pike Road 10

Flomaton 20, St. James 19

TR Miller 21, Montgomery Acad. 14

Randolph Co. 54, Westminster Chr. 6

Piedmont 42, Lauderdale Co. 20

Walter Wellborn 21, Susan Moore 14

Geraldine 61, B.B. Comer 7

2A

GW Long 28, Luverne 13

Leroy 34, Goshen 25

Ariton 30, LaFayette 12

Reeltown 30, J.U. Blacksher 20

Collinsville 21, Ohatchee 14

Fyffe 38, Ranburne 7

North Sand Mtn. 35, Westbrook Chr. 13

Red Bay 43, Sulligent 6

1A

Sweet Water 34, Maplesville 21

Brantley 49, Notasulga 21

Isabella 29, Millry 27

Lanett 44, Elba 6

Pickens Co. 21, Falkville 20

Decatur Heritage 20, Donoho 2

Spring Garden 34, Hackleburg 0

Mars Hill 59, So. Lamar 34