PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

Here is the pairings for the high school football playoffs on Friday, Nov. 15. All games are 7 p.m. kickoff.

Class 7A

Quarterfinals

Prattville (9-2) at Central-Phenix City (10-1)

Auburn (8-3) at McGill-Toolen (11-0)

Hoover (9-2) at James Clemens (9-2)

Florence (7-4) at Thompson (9-1)

Class 6A

Second round

Stanhope Elmore (9-2) at Park Crossing (4-7)

Spanish Fort (6-4) at Wetumpka (6-5)

Eufaula (9-2) at Hueytown (10-1)

St. Paul’s (8-3) at Opelika (9-1)

Athens (8-3) at Clay-Chalkville (9-2)

Oxford (10-1) at Cullman (6-5)

Pinson Valley (8-2) at Fort Payne (9-2)

Muscle Shoals (11-0) at Gardendale (8-3)

Class 5A

Second round

Faith-Mobile (11-0) at Pleasant Grove (10-1)

Ramsay (9-2) at Valley (7-4)

Briarwood (10-1) at Jackson (6-5)

Bibb Co. (11-0) at Greenville (7-4)

Mortimer Jordan (9-2) at Guntersville (8-2)

Scottsboro (9-2) at Center Point (8-3)

Alexandria (8-2) at Madison Co. (9-2)

Central-Clay Co. (9-2) at Jasper (11-0)

Class 4A

Second round

UMS-Wright (10-0) at Talladega (6-4)

Handley (7-4) at Catholic-Montgomery (11-0)

Lincoln (9-2) at Andalusia (8-3)

Hillcrest-Evergreen (7-4) at American Chr. (10-1)

Priceville (8-3) at Northside (10-1)

Jacksonville (9-2) at St. John Paul II (9-2)

Oneonta (8-3) at Deshler (8-3)

Fairview (9-2) at Anniston (7-4)

Class 3A

Second round

St. James (10-1) at Flomaton (10-1)

T.R. Miller (7-4) at Montgomery Aca. (7-4)

Providence Chr. (10-1) at Gordo (11-0)

Mobile Chr. (6-4) at Pike Road (11-0)

Geraldine (7-4) at B.B. Comer (6-5)

Lauderdale Co. (9-2) at Piedmont (10-1)

Randolph Co. (10-1) at Westminster-Huntsville (8-2)

Susan Moore (11-0) at Walter Wellborn (10-1)

Class 2A

Second round

Goshen (8-3) at Leroy (9-2)

LaFayette (6-4) at Ariton (9-2)

Reeltown (10-1) at J.U. Blacksher (9-2)

Luverne (11-0) at G.W. Long (9-2)

Westbrook Chr. (8-3) at North Sand Mountain (8-3)

Collinsville (10-1) at Ohatchee (10-0)

Ranburne (10-1) at Fyffe (11-0)

Sulligent (9-2) at Red Bay (11-0)

Class 1A

Second round

Maplesville (9-2) at Sweet Water (9-1)

Notasulga (6-4) at Brantley (10-1)

Elba (8-3) at Lanett (10-0)

Millry (10-1) at Isabella (11-0)

Spring Garden (10-1) at Hackleburg (5-6)

Pickens Co. (9-2) at Falkville (7-4)

South Lamar (10-1) at Mars Hill Bible (11-0)

Donoho (9-1) at Decatur Heritage (11-0)

AISA

Semifinals

Class AAA

Glenwood (8-3) at Tuscaloosa Aca. (8-3)

Bessemer Aca. (9-3) at Monroe Aca. (9-2)

Class AA

Patrician (5-6) at Autauga Aca. (7-2)

Edgewood (9-2) at Escambia Aca. (8-3)

Class A

Southern Aca. (8-1) at Crenshaw Chr. (10-0)

Wilcox Aca. (10-1) at Chambers Aca. (10-1)