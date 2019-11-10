LIVINGSTON - West Alabama had 10 drives Saturday and five ended in touchdowns as the Tigers notched an efficient 35-21 Gulf South Conference football win over Mississippi College on Saturday at Tiger Stadium.

Five different players found the end zone for the Tigers' (6-4, 3-4 GSC) ninth consecutive victory over the Choctaws (4-5, 3-4).

West Alabama drew first blood on a 10-yard rushing touchdown by Derrick Underwood that capped a nine-play, 56 yard scoring drive that took 2:50 to finish. Tre Jackson's PAT was good with 9:41 left in the first period.

Mississippi College answered with an 11-yard TD run from Drew Croegaert to cap a scoring drive that lasted over nine minutes and covered 69 yards on 15 plays. Bailey McGaha-Potter nailed the PAT to knot the score at 7-7 with 27 seconds left in the first period, giving the Choctaws possession of the football ball for just under 12 of the first 15 minutes of the game.

A 71-yard pass to Moregan Sharp from Detric Hawthorne landed MC on the UWA 6-yard-line despite Hawthorne dribbling the snap on the turf not once, but twice, before getting the ball away. Hawthorne and Jaylin Jones each ran for 3 yards, with Jones finding the endzone for a 14-7 MC lead with 10:49 left in the first half.

Mississippi College's Jonathan Jones forced a Tiger fumble that was recovered by Gavin Green at the UWA 38, but the West Alabama defense forced MC to turn the ball over on downs with 8:09 left in the half.

West Alabama cashed in on the stop and tied the score at 14-14 just over five minutes later on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Jack McDaniels to Bailey Blanchard. Jackson's point after was true to tie a bow on a UWA drive where the Tigers overcame a pair of second-and-25s.

Drake McCarter had an opportunity to send MC into intermission with a three-point lead but missed a 45-yard field goal try with 20 seconds left in the quarter, so the Tigers and Choctaws retired to the the break tied at 14.

West Alabama opened the second half with a 65-yard drive capped by a 2-yard touchdown run from McDaniels on the ninth play. Jackson's conversion was good, and the Tigers led 21-14 with 11:15 on the third-quarter clock. All but 15 yards of the drive came via McDaniels to Blanchard completions.

McDaniels completed 17-of-22 passes for 218 yards, two touchdown passes and a passer rating of 190.5.

A 32-yard scoring pass from McDaniels to Tyriq Martin on just the fourth play of a 51-yard drive after forcing a MC punt gave the Tigers a 28-14 advantage with 1:27 left in the third quarter.

An 11-yard MC punt put West Alabama in business at the Mississippi College 31-yard line after a three-and-out stop by the Tiger defense. When the third quarter ended, West Alabama led 28-14 and was knocking on the door again at the Choctaw 11-yard line.

Three plays later Demetrius Battle barreled into the endzone from 8-yards away, Jackson's point after was good and the Tigers led 35-14, having scored on three of four second-half drives.

MC converted a pair of fourth down tries on the ensuing drive to keep the drive alive, setting up Hawthorn for a 2-yard TD run to cut the Tiger advantage to the final margin with 7:13 remaining in the game.

James Smith carried 11 times for 54 yards to lead West Alabama. Jones picked up 63 yards on 13 rushes to lead the Choctaws. Blanchard caught four passes for 59 yards and Martin three for 63 yards to lead UWA receivers.

The Tigers amassed 359 total yards and MC had 307. UWA had 18 first downs and MC 17, with the Choctaws converting 5-of-6 fourth down tries.

Defensive tackle Undraez Lilly recorded a career-high 10 tackles, including a half-sack, for West Alabama. Linebacker Josh Hatcher chipped in eight stops, one a tackle for loss. Defensive end Jordan Jones and linebacker Savon Parker both had seven tackles for the Tigers.

West Alabama closes the regular season at West Florida Saturday. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.