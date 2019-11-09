KIMBERLY — Keondrick Hankins scored three touchdowns to lead No. 9 Mortimer Jordan to a 41-14 win over Boaz on Friday in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs.

Mortimer Jordan improved to 9-2 and advanced to the second round to face Guntersville. Boaz finished 4-7.

Boaz scored first on its second possession of the game. The Pirates used six plays to drive 63 yards with the touchdown coming on a 26-yard pass from Easton Hardin to Eli Jacobs with 4:21 left in the first quarter. Gerardo Baeza added the point after to give Boaz a 7-0 lead.

The Blue Devils tied the game with 9:34 left in the second quarter, then got two more touchdowns to lead 21-7 late in the first half.

Boaz answered with a six play, 81-yard touchdown drive to trim the lead to 21-14 at the half. The score came on a 27-yard pass from Hardin to Quez Kelly.

Mortimer Jordan increased its lead to 28-14 on the first possession of the second half, then went up 35-14 in the fourth before a covered fumble in the end zone finished the scoring.

Hardin passed for 253 yards, completing 17-of-29 attempts, for the Pirates.

— Times Sports Correspondent Ricky Smith reported from Kimberly

Sulligent 27, Cleveland 21

SULLIGENT — Sulligent scored 27 unanswered points in the last 9:39 of the game to upend Cleveland in the first round of the 2A playoffs.

Cleveland led 21-0 at the half and at the end of the third quarter.

Dennis Parker’s 42-yard interception returned for a touchdown with 1:31 ended up being the difference. It came 10 seconds after Matthew Price found Calvin Mastin for a 21-yard touchdown. Mastin’s two-point conversion run tied the game at 21.

Sulligent totaled 229 yards while Cleveland had 187.

Elijah Longshore was 6-of-14 passing with 90 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions for Cleveland. He added 65 rushing yards on 20 carries.