LOCAL CALENDAR

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Monday. Bayou District Swimming Meet at Nicholls Pool in Thibodaux, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Sunday. Lutcher at E.D. White Catholic, 7 p.m. (homecoming)

Monday. Ellender at Helen Cox, 4:30 p.m.

Monday. Franklin at Covenant Christian, 5 p.m.

Monday. Assumption at Country Day, 5:30 p.m.

Monday. Thibodaux at Terrebonne, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Sunday Nicholls at George Comeaux Invite in Hammond, all day

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Sunday. Nicholls vs Central Arkansas, 1 p.m.

NFL

Sunday Cardinals at Saints, noon (TV: CBS, Radio: 870-AM)

NBA

Monday. Warriors at Pelicans, 7 p.m. (TV: FOX Sports NOLA, Radio: 100.3-FM)