OFFENSE

Advantage: Alabama

Take away its starting QB and Alabama is still in good hands with Henry Ruggs and Co. Mac Jones will be better prepared after a full week knowing he's the starter. Arkansas has its own QB issues and are not sure who will start.

DEFENSE

Advantage: Alabama

More than halfway through the season the Tide is starting to grow an identity. There is still work to be done but with Terrell Lewis and Trevon Diggs stepping up, the Tide is poised for a big day against a struggling Arkansas team.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Advantage: Alabama

Ty Perine has one heck of a punting debut last week and will most likely get a chance for an encore performance today. Connor Limpert has made four field goals for Arkansas from 40-plus yards.

COACHING

Advantage: Alabama

The Crimson Tide running game has looked strong of late under the direction of Charles Huff, which backs averaging 166 yards a game and 5.1 yards per carry. Arkansas just hasn't been able to get it going under Chad Morris this year.

INTANGIBLES

Advantage: Alabama

The new lights at Bryant-Denny Stadium were a big hit last week and fans will get to enjoy the show again against Arkansas. A night game in Tuscaloosa, with a light show to boot, will have the crowd raring to go.

PREDICTION

Alabama 35, Arkansas 13

Arkansas has not won an SEC game since midway through the 2017 season. Times are tough in Fayetteville and it's not going to magically get better simply because the starting quarterback for No. 1 team in the nation isn't playing. There are too many other bullets in that offensive gun for Alabama.